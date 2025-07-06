Gang member's affair with leader's wife turns deadly, now he's the target: Report

A deadly love affair has rocked Nagpur's underworld and sparked fears of a violent gang war after Arshad Topi, a former member of the notorious Ippa gang, was accused of betrayal and suspected murder. Police have tightened security across the city due to the possibility of a gang war (HT File)

Topi, once close to the gang’s inner circle, is now a wanted man - by his own people. His crime? Allegedly falling in love with the gang leader’s wife and being present during the freak accident that led to her death.

Topi and the woman were on a motorcycle, heading to a secret rendezvous, when a JCB machine crashed into them, according to NDTV. While Topi sustained only minor injuries, the woman was critically hurt. A patrolling vehicle from Koradi Thermal Plant responded swiftly and transported her to a private hospital, which refused to admit her.

Another hospital in Kamptee also turned her away, the report added. It was only after Topi paid off an ambulance driver that she was finally admitted to Nagpur's Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she succumbed to her injuries early Friday morning.

CCTV footage from GMCH confirmed Topi was present at the hospital with the woman, reinforcing suspicions within the gang.

Soon after her death, rumors of foul play spread rapidly. The Ippa gang, notorious for its ruthlessness, declared Arshad Topi a traitor and issued a chilling directive: bring him in, dead or alive. According to reports, the gang suspects the “accident” was a cover for murder, believing Topi orchestrated it to eliminate the woman - possibly fearing exposure of the affair or under some unknown pressure.

Over 40 armed gang members have since fanned out across Nagpur and the surrounding Kamptee region in search of Topi. Police intelligence also suggests that the Ippa gang has reached out to other criminal networks for support in tracking him down.

Sensing imminent danger, Topi appeared at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office in Pardi on Friday, seeking protection. He was escorted to the Koradi police station, where his official statement was recorded. According to DCP Niketan Kadam, police have so far found no signs of foul play in the accident.

In an attempt to prevent bloodshed, Kadam added, police have communicated their findings to the gang through informal channels, stressing that the incident appears to be an unfortunate mishap rather than a planned killing.

Despite these efforts, tensions remain high. Police forces across Koradi, Kamptee, and Nagpur city are on high alert, with crime branch teams monitoring possible flashpoints.