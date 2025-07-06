Kolkata gangrape: Day after crime, accused Monojit Mishra contacted ‘influential mentors’ for help, was told to back off

A day after the gangrape of a first-year student from South Calcutta Law College, the main accused Monojit Mishra reached out to several people he considered his "mentors" for help, cops said on Saturday. Prime accused Monojit Mishra remains in police custody as investigations into the South Calcutta Law College gangrape case continue.(Facebook/@monojit.mishra)

The new revelation comes as Kolkata Police continues its probe into the June 25 gangrape of a 24-year-old inside the law college’s campus. Four people associated with the college — prime accused Monojit Mishra, students Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukherjee (20), and 55-year-old security guard Pinaki Banerjee — are currently in police custody.

According to investigators, soon after the alleged gangrape, Monojit moved across multiple areas in South Kolkata, including Rashbehari, Deshapriya Park, Gariahat, Fern Road, and Ballygunge Station Road, looking for someone to help him.

Mobile phone tower data also showed that he went near the Karaya police station during this time.

Monojit contacted ‘influential’ person

Police said Monojit contacted an “influential” person in Deshapriya Park on June 26, the day after the incident, hoping for assistance. However, the person refused to get involved and advised Monojit to “back off” after assessing the seriousness of the situation.

“Monojit went to various parts of the city including Rashbehari, Deshapriya Park, Gariahat, Fern Road, and Ballygunge Station Road, trying to meet his mentors. Mobile tower data also indicated that he visited someone near Karaya police station,” news agency PTI quoted an investigating officer as saying.

The officer also said Monojit and his co-accused — Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed — had planned the crime well in advance. Call Detail Records (CDR) accessed by cops showed that the trio was in frequent contact in the days leading up to June 25.

On the night of the incident, the three men allegedly raped the student inside the security guard’s room on the college premises, while the guard was ordered to stay outside. After the assault, they remained there and drank alcohol.

“The three consumed alcohol in the guard's room and then asked security guard Pinaki Banerjee to keep his mouth shut about the incident,” the officer added.

Later that night, the trio went to a dhaba on EM Bypass for dinner before returning home the next morning.