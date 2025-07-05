After raping law student, accused Monojit Mishra, two others drank alcohol inside Kolkata college: Police

The prime accused in Kolkata law college rape case, Monojit Mishra, and his two accomplices - Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed - drank alcohol for hours in the guard room inside the college premises after sexually harassing a 24-year-old student on the night of June 25, PTI reported citing an investigation officer. 'History-sheeter' Monojit Mishra faces charges of molestation, theft, vandalism before Kolkata student gangrape case.(X, PTI)

According to cops, after drinking alcohol for hours, all three accused went to a dhaba on EM Bypass for dinner before calling it a day. They went back to their homes the next morning.

"After committing the crime, the three consumed alcohol in the guard's room and then asked security guard Pinaki Banerjee to keep his mouth shut about the incident," PTI quoted the officer as saying.

Day after raping the law student studying in South Calcutta Law College, Monojit contacted an “influential” person in Kolkata’s Deshapriya Park, revealed probe. The person Monojit contacted had helped him earlier as well, reported PTI. However this time, the person asked him to back off after realising the ‘mood’ of the situation, said police.

After that, Monojit went to his ‘mentors’ looking for help to somehow escape from the situation, according to the officer. He went across several areas in the city to meet them.

"Monojit went to various parts of the city including Rashbehari, Deshapriya Park, Gariahat, Fern Road, and Ballygunge Station Road, trying to meet his mentors. Mobile tower data also indicated that he visited someone near Karaya police station," the officer said.

The crime was preplanned by Monojit and the other two accused quite some time back, a probe has revealed. According to call logs, the trio had multiple conversations on the days ahead of the crime on June 25, the officer said.

This is not the first time Monojit has been accused of a crime. According to police, he has at least 11 criminal cases pending against him, out of which, at least four were related to molestation.

With PTI inputs.