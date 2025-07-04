Kolkata college gang rape case: Police recreate crime scene with four accused

The Kolkata Police recreated the crime scene on Friday morning at the South Calcutta Law College where the alleged crime took place on June 25 with the four accused in the gang-rape case as part of its investigation, officials said. The four accused were taken to the law college at Kasba in south Kolkata around 4am. (Representative file photo)

“The four accused were taken to the law college at Kasba in south Kolkata around 4am to recreate the crime scene. It went on for more than four hours,” said an official aware of the developments.

On June 25, a 24-year-old student of the college was allegedly gang-raped by Monojit Mishra, a former student of the college and two students – Promit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed. Mishra is also a temporary staff of the college and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth wing leader.

On Saturday, the police had taken the woman to the college to recreate the crime scene.

“The reconstruction of the crime scene is important to match the statements of the victim, the accused and all the evidence police have collected. It helps to find gaps if any,” said an officer.

The woman, a first-year-student of the college had said in her complaint, that she was raped by Mishra in the security guard’s room in the ground floor of the college between 7:30pm and 10:50pm on June 25 while Ahmed and Mukherjee stood guard. She was also allegedly filmed, and the video clips were used to blackmail her.

The security guard Pinaki Banerjee was sent out of the room by Ahmed and Mukherjee on the instruction of Mishra.

Police arrested Mishra and Ahmed on June 26. Mukherjee was arrested in the early hours of June 27. Banerjee was arrested on June 28. All of the acccused are in police custody now.

Banerjee is likely to be produced in court on Friday as his custody ends today.