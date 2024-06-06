Narendra Modi 3.0 oath event: Several foreign dignitaries expected to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath for his third term this week, as key alliance partners Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar assured support to the Bharatiya Janata Party for the formation of government. (FILES) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), US President Joe Biden (C), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (3R) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (3L) along with world leaders arrive to pay respect at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Raj Ghat on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023.(AFP)

Over 75 global leaders have conveyed their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Leaders from various global regions, such as Asia, Europe, Africa, West Asia and the Caribbean have reached out to express their felicitations to PM Modi over his victory in the general elections. Leaders from Nordic countries, including Denmark and Norway, have also extended their congratulations to PM Modi for his electoral triumph.

Several foreign dignitaries, including Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, are likely to take part in the oath ceremony, reportedly scheduled on June 8. She will depart for New Delhi on Friday. She will stay in Delhi until the afternoon of June 9.

The Lok Sabha election results announced on Tuesday saw the ruling BJP winning 240 seats, falling 32 seats short of the majority needed to form the government. This shortfall has compelled the BJP to seek support from allies to establish a coalition government.

PM Modi get wishes from foreign leaders

• French president Emmanuel Macron extended his congratulations and stressed strategic partnership.

• US president Joe Biden congratulated PM Modi and “valued India's democracy and envisioned new milestones in India-US relations”.

• Russian president Vladimir Putin also conveyed his felicitations to PM Modi.

• UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, and leaders from UAE, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, among others, sent congratulatory messages.

• Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi wished PM Modi and expressed hope for strengthening Cairo-Delhi ties.

• Argentine president Javier Milei praised the "strength of Indian democracy" in his message to PM Modi. Seychelles president Wavel Ramkalawan lauded “Modi’s visionary leadership”.

• UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said he looks forward to achieving new heights in bilateral ties. Moldova's prime minister Dorin Recean also congratulated PM Modi.

• Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni also congratulated PM Modi for “new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work”.

• Even as there is a rift in ties between nations, Canadian PM Trudeau congratulated PM Modi.

• Pakistan has not yet commented on the Indian election results. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently on a trip to China.

Narendra Modi likely to take oath on June 8: These foreign government leaders to attend

• Neighbouring countries' leaders are anticipated to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

• Among the likely attendees are top officials from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius.

• Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe has already accepted Modi's invitation, confirmed during a recent phone call.

• Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina also accepted Modi's invitation during a diplomatic exchange.

• Invitations are set to be extended to Nepalese prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutan prime minister Tshering Tobgay, and Mauritius prime minister Pravind Jugnauth.

• Formal invitations are scheduled to be sent out soon, with the event expected to take place on June 8.