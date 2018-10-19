Narendra Modi congratulates newly elected PM of Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa party leader Lotay Tshering on winning Bhutan’s third general election and said India is committed to work with the new government in Thimphu for “socio-economic transformation”.

The centre-left Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT), formed just five years ago, swept the general election by winning 30 of the 47 National Assembly seats, according to provisional results from Bhutan’s election commission. Tshering, a 50-year-old surgeon, has pledged to work for “nation building” and better access to basic needs such as healthcare.

During a telephone conversation, Modi congratulated Tshering on his party’s victory and his election to the National Assembly. India, he said, attaches the “highest priority to further strengthening unique ties of friendship and cooperation with Bhutan…based on shared interests and values, utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding”, according to an official statement.

Tshering accepted Modi’s invitation to visit India at the earliest opportunity and the two leaders agreed to take forward bilateral co-operation.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 23:18 IST