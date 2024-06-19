Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE: PM to inaugurate new campus of Nalanda University

Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE: Nalanda University was established in 2010 through an act of Parliament that implemented decisions made at the second East Asia Summit (Photo:nalandauniv.edu.in)

Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, on Wednesday. The new campus is near the ancient ruins of Nalanda University, which was established through the Nalanda University Act, 2010. This Act followed a decision made at the second East Asia Summit in the Philippines in 2007.

Ancient history of Nalanda University

Nalanda University, originally established in the fifth century, was a renowned institution attracting students worldwide. It thrived for 800 years until it was destroyed in the 12th century.

What are programmes offered in modern Nalanda University?

The modern university began operations in 2014 from a temporary location with 14 students. Construction of the new campus started in 2017.

The university now hosts six schools: the School of Buddhist Studies, Philosophy & Comparative Religions; the School of Historical Studies; the School of Ecology and Environmental Studies; and the School of Sustainable Development and Management.

Nalanda University is a hub of international students

Nalanda University has support from 17 other countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, which have signed MoUs. The university offers 137 scholarships to international students.

International students enrolled in the postgraduate programs for 2022-24 and 2023-25, and the PhD program for 2023-27, include students from Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ghana, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, the USA, and Zimbabwe.