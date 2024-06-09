Narendra Modi oath: BJP chief JP Nadda likely to become a minister today

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will likely be sworn in as a minister in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday. He will likely take oath of office along with the Prime Minister-elect and the latter's council of ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP President JP Nadda at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting last week. (PTI)

Gujarat MP CR Patil will also take oath today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy's name has cropped up in the tentative list of leaders who will take oath today.

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Telangana leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Kishan Kumar Reddy, BJP leader from Punjab Ravneet Bittu will likely take oath today.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Rajasthan, JDU leaders Lalan Singh and Ramnath Thakur, and Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, will also become ministers today.

HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, Jitin Prasada and Laxmi Kant Bajpai will also be sworn in today.

Kiren Rijuju will also be inducted in the Cabinet.

The inclusion of Kumaraswamy in the Union Cabinet is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its foothold in the southern states, particularly in Karnataka, where the JD(S) enjoys significant support, especially in the Vokkaliga community-dominated regions.

BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal can also be inducted into the Cabinet.

Earlier today, a host of politicians were called to the PM-elect's house for a tea meeting.

Other notable names include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, which is 32 short of the half-way mark.

N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), which have a total 28 seats, have extended support to Narendra Modi.

