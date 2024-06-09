Narendra Modi oath: List of leaders who may be sworn in as ministers

Hours before Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, the Bharatiya Janata Party called a host of newly elected MPs to the Prime Minister-elect's house in the national capital for a tea meeting. Most of these lawmakers will likely be inducted into the PM's council of ministers and will take oath today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi with BJP leader Rajnath Singh(PTI)

Seasoned leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and JD(S) leaders HD Kumaraswamy will likely take oath of office today.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Here's a tentative list of politicians who will likely take oath of office along with Narendra Modi:

Nitin Gadkari Rajnath Singh Piyush Goyal Jyotiraditya Scindia Kiren Rijiju HD Kumaraswamy Chirag Paswan Ram Nath Thakur Jitan Ram Manji Jayant Chaudhary Anupriya Patel Rammohan Naidu Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Pratap Rao Jadhav (SS) Sarbanand Sonowal JP Nadda Srinivas Varma Ravneet Singh Bittu

According to news agency ANI, leaders who arrived to attend PM-designate Narendra Modi's tea meeting include Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BL Verma, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Also read: Narendra Modi oath news: TDP leader reveals names of 2 ministers; BJP calls MPs to PM's house

BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Manohar Lal Khattar, Raksha Khadse, Nityanand Rai, Harsh Malhotra Bhagirath Choudhary and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy also attended the meeting.

BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju, Jitin Prasada, Ravneet Singh Bittu also attended the meeting.

Follow Narendra Modi oath ceremony live updates

BJP leader Rajnath Singh, Rao Inderjit Singh, Ajay Tamta, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also attended the meeting.

Most of the leaders who attended the tea party will likely be inducted in Modi's council of ministers.

N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP has extended support to Narendra Modi after the latter's BJP managed to win only 240 seats. Naidu, whose party won 16 Lok Sabha seats, has emerged as the kingmaker. JDU chief Nitish Kumar, whose party won 12 seats, has also extended support to the Modi government.