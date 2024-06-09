Narendra Modi oath news: TDP leader reveals names of 2 ministers; BJP calls MPs to PM's house

Several newly elected Members of Parliament have been called for a meeting at Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's house on Sunday morning. These MPs will likely take oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today, along with the Prime Minister-elect. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi arrives to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.(PTI)

According to reports, the meeting will begin at 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, TDP leader Jayadev Galla revealed the names of two MPs who will take oath with Modi.

Galla wrote on X that MP Ram Mohan Naidu will take oath as a Cabinet minister. Another MP, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will become minister of state in the new council of ministers.

"Congratulations to my young friend @RamMNK on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new #NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country. Wishing you all the best in your new role," Galla wrote on X.

"Congratulations to Dr. @PemmasaniOnX on being confirmed as a Minister of State. Such an honour to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and the entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring positive changes and make a meaningful impact," he added.

There has not been official statement over the nomination of these MPs as ministers.

While Pemmasani is a doctor-turned-politician from Guntur, the other leader is an engineer.

PM Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India today.

N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP has extended support to Narendra Modi after the latter's BJP managed to win only 240 seats. Naidu, whose party won 16 Lok Sabha seats, has emerged as the kingmaker.

JDU chief Nitish Kumar, whose party won 12 seats, has also extending support to the Modi government.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Narendra Modi, saying he was the leader of Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA).

"A vastly diminished 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri, now lacking all legitimacy, has managed to get himself sworn in this evening, as the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI