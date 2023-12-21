close_game
News / India News / 'Watershed moment in history': PM Modi on 3 criminal law bills passed in Rajya Sabha

‘Watershed moment in history’: PM Modi on 3 criminal law bills passed in Rajya Sabha

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2023 09:39 PM IST

The bills are set to replace a raft of British-era laws IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing the passing of the three criminal law bills — Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and Bharatiya Saksha (Second) Bill — in Rajya Sabha, said it was a “watershed moment in our history”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Winter Session of Parliament. (ANI)
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Modi said, “The passage of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 is a watershed moment in our history. These Bills mark the end of colonial-era laws. A new era begins with laws centered on public service and welfare.”

The bills are set to replace a raft of British-era laws. They were passed in the absence of 46 MPs who were suspended from the upper house for unruly behaviour and misconduct.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita will replace the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Bharatiya Saksha (Second) Bill will be put in place of the Evidence Act, 1872.

Calling the bills transformative, Modi said that they were a testament to India's commitment to reform. “They bring our legal, policing, and investigative systems into the modern era with a focus on technology and forensic science. These Bills ensure enhanced protection for the poor, marginalised and vulnerable sections of our society.”

Further Modi said that these bills came down heavily on organised crime including terrorism and other offences that strike at the root of the country's “peaceful journey” to progress. He added that through the bills, India would bid goodbye to the outdated sections in the Constitution on sedition.

He said, “In our Amrit Kaal, these legal reforms redefine our legal framework to be more relevant and empathy driven.”

The Indian Penal Code (IPC), addressing a wide range of criminal offenses, was introduced by the British in 1860. Post-Independence, the Indian government adopted it and has subsequently amended it approximately 77 times. However, certain voices advocated for an overhaul of the entire criminal justice system, deeming it outdated and reminiscent of colonial times.

The three bills were passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday through a voice vote.

