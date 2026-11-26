The National Security Guard (NSG), the federal counter-terrorism force, has completed six weeks of police commando conversion courses for personnel from the anti-terror units of Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh as part of plans to ensure states have commando teams to respond to a 26/11-type terror attack, officials aware of the programme said.

The NSG is a specialised force trained to handle counter-terrorism and anti-hostage operations. (X/Representative) more less

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The NSG will train anti-terror units of other state police forces in the coming months. Officials, who asked not to be named, said the Union home ministry is tracking the training programmes conducted at the NSG’s Manesar headquarters.

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“There is a 6-week course... police personnel from different anti-terror units stayed with the NSG and were trained. The [Union home ministry] has said the training should be completed for all anti-terror units. The personnel are trained in hostage rescue and counter-terror operations, as the NSG does. There is a module that prepares the unit to work alongside the NSG if such a situation arises. While staying at [Manesar]...the NSG shares its training with the people from the anti-terror units,” an officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer added that a major part of the training is focussed on hostage rescue during terror incidents. “Conducting such a hostage rescue in a house or a few rooms becomes a challenge. During the Mumbai attacks, the teams had to check hundreds of rooms on different floors at the Taj Mahal Hotel and also other buildings while fighting was on. NSG and special forces are trained for this. The home ministry’s idea behind the programme is to train the police forces on this and show them the best practices.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer added that a major part of the training is focussed on hostage rescue during terror incidents. “Conducting such a hostage rescue in a house or a few rooms becomes a challenge. During the Mumbai attacks, the teams had to check hundreds of rooms on different floors at the Taj Mahal Hotel and also other buildings while fighting was on. NSG and special forces are trained for this. The home ministry’s idea behind the programme is to train the police forces on this and show them the best practices.” {{/usCountry}}

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A second officer said that state police anti-terror units have some of the best personnel, but their primary expertise is often in intelligence gathering and investigating terror cases. “The idea is to have one battle-ready commando unit in every anti-terror unit. The main component of the training is hostage rescue in different situations and neutralising attackers.”

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The officer said refresher courses will be done once the first round of training is over. “This will ensure that all major states have a team that is trained specifically for this purpose as the first responders, even as the NSG is already expanding its presence.”

The NSG was the country’s only specialised force trained to handle counter-terrorism and anti-hostage operations at the time of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai 18 years ago. The force, which draws its personnel from the Army and central armed police forces, maintains teams under its Counter Terrorist Task Force (CTTF).

These teams train throughout the year. One CTTF team, usually Team 1, is kept on standby for any national emergency. Its weapons, equipment, and even the batteries in its communication and operational devices are kept ready to ensure that commandos can mobilise as soon as possible.

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Even when one commando from the unit is on leave, someone from the other CTTF teams is immediately brought to CTTF 1 and readied for any emergency.

The NSG is used only in exceptional cases. It was used during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 and then the 2016 Pathankot Air Force station terror attack. The NSG was modelled on the UK’s SAS and Germany’s GSG-9. It has two complementary elements: the Special Action Group (SAG), including Army personnel, and the Special Ranger Group (SRG), comprising personnel from central armed and state police forces. Over 90% of the personnel in the SAG component are from the Army’s Special Forces.