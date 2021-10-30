NCB team probing extortion allegations against Sameer Wankhede fails to meet Prabhakar Sail; leaves Mumbai

The special team of the Narcotics Control Bureau which was sent to Mumbai to probe into the extortion allegations against NCB Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede left Mumbai on Saturday without recording the statement of Prabhakar Sail, the ex-aide of KP Gosavi who levelled the allegations against Wankhede. According to reports, Sail remained unreachable for the central agency even after NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to convey to Sail to make himself present before the NCB team on Saturday.

Prabhakar Sail is a key witness in the case as he, based on an overheard conversation, claimed that a payoff of ₹25 crore was discussed in connection with the case of which ₹8 crore was meant for Wankhede.

Following the allegation, a five-member team was sent to Mumbai who recorded the statements of eight persons, including Sameer Wankhede. On Friday, Gyaneshwar Singh said the investigation team can not make any progress unless it speaks to Sail.

Kiran Gosavi, the independent witness of the NCB whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral after Khan was arrested on October 3, was arrested in Pune on Thursday in connection with a 2018 cheating case.

Prabhakar Sail was, however, in touch with the Mumbai Police as on the night of October 27, the Mumbai Police took Prabhakar to different locations in Mumbai where he alleged the transfer of money took place.

The Mumbai Police also said that following NCB's request, it conveyed to Prabhakar that NCB wants him to appear before the special team.

