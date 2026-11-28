Mumbai, Sharad Pawar-led NCP has decided to support the Constitution amendment bill on delimitation-linked women quota in Parliament, and party working president Supriya Sule conveyed this decision to its leaders during a recent meeting, sources claimed on Saturday.

NCP (SP) has decided to back delimitation bill: sources; 'will vote as per conscience’, says party MP more less

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Separately, an NCP leader claimed that even though a whip has been issued to party MPs to attend the special Parliament sitting from November 30, the official stand of the party on delimitation hasn't been communicated to them.

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The 'secrecy' over the party's position on the issue prompted its MP Amar Kale, who represents the Wardha constituency in Maharashtra, to say, "I will vote on the floor of the Lok Sabha as per my conscience".

Deep Dive Has NCP (SP) decided to support the delimitation bill? Reports from party sources and leader Jitendra Awhad said NCP (SP) would support it. However, Supriya Sule said the party would decide after examining the draft and announce its position in the Lok Sabha. What conditions has NCP (SP) set for supporting the delimitation bill? Supriya Sule said the party’s conditions include implementing women’s reservation, increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states, and ensuring adequate opposition representation on the delimitation commission. What did NCP (SP) tell its MPs to do during the Parliament sitting? The party issued a whip directing its MPs to attend the special sitting beginning November 30. MP Amar Kale said he would vote according to his conscience, while a party leader said MPs had not been given the official position.

Sule has so far not opened cards on the party's stand. On Friday, she said the party would first examine the draft legislation if it is brought for discussion in Parliament before making its position clear.

During the meeting of NCP district presidents and leaders held in Mumbai on November 26, Sule sought their views, saying the party had decided to support the delimitation bill, the sources told PTI, adding that the party MPs were not present.

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{{^usCountry}} The NCP has eight MPs, including Sule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCP has eight MPs, including Sule. {{/usCountry}}

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The district presidents told Sule that they will abide by the decision of Sharad Pawar and the party leadership, the sources claimed.

The meeting was convened by Maharashtra NCP president Shashikant Shinde to discuss the drought situation and mitigation measures.

Separately, an NCP leader said on Saturday that even though a whip has been issued to the party MPs, the official party stand on delimitation hasn't been conveyed to them.

He claimed that the party leadership hasn't sought the views of its MPs and also hasn't conveyed to them the official line.

"Last month, when Sharad Pawar saheb held a meeting on the drought situation, the last five to seven minutes of discussion were about delimitation, where some MPs aired their views. To which Supriya Sule said the issue would be discussed after the bill draft is made public. The draft was released yesterday , but still there is no word from the party leadership," the leader added.

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According to sources, the meeting held on Thursday witnessed a heated argument between Sule and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar over an upcoming tractor morcha the latter had announced to raise issues of farmers.

As tempers flared, senior leader Jayant Patil intervened to calm down the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA, they said.

Party sources present at the meeting said Rohit questioned Sule on why NCP leaders were being prevented from taking part in his upcoming tractor morcha to highlight the farm distress due to drought.

"Are you going to take action against those who come for the protest?" he said, according to sources.

Sule replied by asking Rohit not to use the party logo and flag during the protest, they claimed.

When Rohit said the tractor morcha is not a single-party event, Sule purportedly asked why he wanted NCP leaders and office-bearers to attend.

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Sources also claimed that the trigger for Rohit's outburst was NCP women's wing president Rohini Khadse announcing support for his agitation; however, Sule objected to her going against the party line.

Khadse has been sacked from her post since then.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies of government business.

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

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The Constitution Bill, 2026, slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to raise the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650.

The objective of the present Bill is to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies of the States and the Union Territories, through a delimitation exercise, the Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons says.

It says the exercise shall provide for an increase of 50 per cent in the number of seats in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies of the States and Union Territories, over and above the number of seats existing immediately before such delimitation.

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