NCW takes suo motu cognisance of TVK MLA’s ‘obscene' texts to collector in Tamil Nadu

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a matter concerning Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA from Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, C Arul Vignesh, who has been accused of sending obscene WhatsApp messages to district collector J E Padmaja last month.

TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh. (ANI)

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In a statement on Monday, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said she has written to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) K Shankar, seeking a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegation, including examination of the representations reportedly made by the collector to senior government officials.

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"The commission has called for the preservation and examination of relevant digital evidence and emphasised that the matter must be investigated without any political or external influence, irrespective of the position held by the person concerned," she said.

The Commission also sought a detailed action taken report from the DGP within seven days on the matter.

Both the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have escalated their political pressure on the chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led government, pressing for legal measures against the legislator. Vignesh has, however, dismissed the allegation as "untrue". “I am ready to go undergo test, I did not do anything like this. Don't do this dirty politics. We are here to serve people, not to answer such rumours,” he told ANI earlier.

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{{^usCountry}} Last Wednesday, Vijay – also the TVK founder – warned party MLAs against getting involved in controversies or engaging in wrongful activities that might lower the party's image and dignity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last Wednesday, Vijay – also the TVK founder – warned party MLAs against getting involved in controversies or engaging in wrongful activities that might lower the party's image and dignity. {{/usCountry}}

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In her statement, Rahatkar said the dignity, safety and security of women public servants must be upheld without any exception. No position or influence can place anyone above accountability for alleged harassment or misconduct, she added.

Earlier, TVK minister for energy resources and party deputy general secretary CTR Annamalai alleged the entire incident was a "narrative" orchestrated by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi against the ruling TVK government.

"I ask Kanimozhi, if someone said the same thing about you based on something that they saw on social media, would you accept? How false this news is. She is the starting point for this,” he said on Saturday.

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He said the allegation against the TVK MLA was a “false narrative” orchestrated by Kanimozhi. Making such a comment without clarifying is “condemnable”, he said.

There was no immediate reaction from Kanimozhi at the time of filing this report.

The developments came as DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin urged the TVK government to take appropriate action against the Kallakurichi MLA.

AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai said his party has filed a complaint with state chief secretary M Sai Kumar and DGP K Shankar, demanding immediate action against the legislator.

CPI(M) State secretary P Shanmugam said the incident caused “immense shock” to the people of Tamil Nadu.