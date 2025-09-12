NDA leaders slam Congress over AI-generated video of Modi, his mother

Leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday slammed the Congress over an AI-generated video showing Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s late mother expressing her displeasure over politics being played in her name. The Congress’s Bihar unit posted the video ahead of Modi’s visit to poll-bound Bihar on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

The use of vulgar language against the PM’s mother earlier during the “Vote Adhikaar Yatra” in Dabhanga triggered a row. Modi referred to it as the “insult of all mothers and sisters, which the people will never forget in Bihar”.

Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said a desperate Congress was stooping so low that one wonders if it is futile to talk about it. “They are not even sparing the mother of the PM...that shows their mindset towards mothers and sisters. Unfortunately, they are refusing to learn...It is disgusting, but it will only hasten their slide further if they keep posting such insane stuff.”

JD (U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar said it was the height of Congress’s shamelessness. “It shows their mindset...dragging the PM’s late mother into politics. They first abused her, and now this.” He said Bihar’s people never forget and forgive those who insult mothers and sisters.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur said mud slinging and mocking someone’s mother, who has passed away, reflected how low the Congress and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) want the political discourse to reach. “When anyone abuses the mother of the PM from the land of Bihar, people know how to give a befitting reply. It is the land where democracy originated and triggered a movement against the Emergency when democracy was throttled. It will teach an abusive Congress a lesson.”

Union minister Nityanand Rai said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav should reflect on this moral corruption. “He speaks on moral corruption despite his entire family being neck deep in corruption.” He said Yadav’s silence shows the complicity.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary said that the Congress had crossed all limits of indecency. “This is sheer mental bankruptcy and uncontrolled negativity of a party that has encountered rejection everywhere.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera said there was nothing wrong with the video. “Whose insult is it? What objection could the BJP have? The mother is only educating her child. If one feels offended, in this case, the PM, it is his problem. If he wants to make an issue out of everything, we do not know about it. Tell me one offensive word in the video.”

A Bihar Congress leader, who did not want to be named, said that a section within the party was upset and wanted an inquiry into the way social media was being handled. “We do not know exactly how it happened, but there seems to be an element of mischief in it. The timing is also bad. The party will look into it, as such things could derail the Congress narrative.”