Northeast emerging as engine of india’s growth: Scindia

AGARTALA: Northeast has emerged as the engine of India’s growth under the Narendra Modi government’s “Ashtalakshmi” vision as part of which the region has received ₹6.50 lakh crore in investment over the last decade, Union minister for development of north eastern region Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday. The Modi government has brought a revolution in the region, Union minister for development of north eastern region Jyotiraditya Scindia said (PTI)

“The Modi government has brought a revolution in the region. It has spent ₹6.50 lakh crore in the Northeast during the last decade, with the decision of allocating 10% of the budgetary outlay of every ministry to the region,” Scindia said while addressing a programme in Agartala, where he inaugurated development projects worth ₹365 crore.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘ Ashtalakshmi’ vision, the Northeast is no longer merely a geographical frontier, but is playing the role of an engine of India’s growth,” Scindia said, according to a press note of the event.

In a post on X, his office said: “Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji inaugurated ₹365 Cr worth development projects today. These projects mark a decisive leap in Tripura’s journey of growth, connectivity & opportunity, strengthening access for villages, tribal regions and heritage destinations while delivering development with dignity.”

Speaking about the PM-DevINE scheme, Scindia said that the project would give clean and reliable power in remote areas and make education, health care services and livelihood opportunities strong.

Scindia is scheduled to inaugurate Agarwood projects at Uttar Fulbari of Kadamtala in North Tripura district on January 24 and the subsequent day, he would launch a tourism project at Dumbur in Gandatwisa in Dhalai district.