A Delhi fast-track court on Saturday formally framed charges against all 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The accused pleaded not guilty before Special Judge Ajay Gupta at the Rouse Avenue Courts and opted to face trial in the alleged conspiracy that led to the cancellation of the medical entrance examination in May.
The NEET-UG examination was held on May 3, 2026, with around 22 lakh candidates appearing for it. The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the examination on May 12 after allegations of a question paper leak emerged and subsequently conducted a re-examination on June 21.
On November 18, Special Judge Ajay Gupta directed that charges be framed against the accused for criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The court scheduled November 21 for the formal framing of charges, directing all the accused to appear in person from judicial custody.
The 14 accused were named in two separate chargesheets filed by CBI. The first chargesheet, submitted on July 28, named 13 people, including three subject experts associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA), two individuals linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries. The three subject experts named in chargesheet are: Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (Biology), Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni (Chemistry) and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (Physics).{{/usCountry}}
The 14 accused were named in two separate chargesheets filed by CBI. The first chargesheet, submitted on July 28, named 13 people, including three subject experts associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA), two individuals linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries. The three subject experts named in chargesheet are: Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (Biology), Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni (Chemistry) and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (Physics).{{/usCountry}}
The agency later filed a supplementary chargesheet on October 14 against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi, alias Raj Suryawanshi, a tea seller from Maharashtra.
To substantiate its case, the federal agency has relied on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects.
So far, the agency has not named any government official or NTA office-bearer as an accused. It has maintained that the alleged paper leak was facilitated by subject experts and a network of private individuals involved in the conspiracy.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.