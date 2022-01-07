Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Negative Covid reports mandatory for entering Manipur from tomorrow

The order came on the day the state reported 59 Covid-19 cases, which took Manipur’s tally to 1,25,964
Published on Jan 07, 2022 11:31 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom

Manipur has made it mandatory for people to produce negative Covid-19 test reports for entering the state from Saturday citing a surge in infections in some states of the country.

“...all air passengers/road passengers/or anybody entering the state should mandatorily carry negative Covid 19 RT PCR test report done within 48 hours of arrival/entering into the state,” said K Rajo Singh, director, health services, Manipur, in a notification on Thursday.

The order came on the day the state reported 59 Covid-19 cases, which took Manipur’s tally to 1,25,964. The state has 318 active cases. It has so far reported 2,009 Covid-19 related fatalities. Manipur has a recovery rate of 98.15%. As many as 62 Covid-19 cases were under home isolation in the state.

Twelve people were fined 2,100 on Thursday for not wearing face masks in public places, spitting in public, and violating other Covid-19 guidelines.

