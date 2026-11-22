Balen Shah and PM Modi are expected to hold extensive discussions on Monday, focussing on strengthening bilateral ties and sharing perspectives on key regional and global issues of common concern.

Along with Shah, Nepal’s foreign affairs minister Shishir Khanal, finance minister Swarnim Wagle, chief advisor to the PM Kumar Byanjankar, and other senior officials of the government will be on the visit to India, as per Nepal's foreign affairs ministry’s press release.

What is on agenda of Balen Shah's India visit?

Bilateral talks between Balen Shah and PM Narendra Modi

Nepal PM Shah will hold bilateral talks with Modi on Monday to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing on Friday that newer areas of cooperation, such as startups, technology, innovation and sports, will also be a part of the two leaders' discussions.

Balen Shah to meet President Murmu, EAM Jaishankar

Balen Shah will meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar during his visit. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Nepal's economic package proposal

Ahead of Balen Shah's trip to India, Kathmandu also conveyed a proposal for a $2 billion economic package, including $1 billion in grants, as part of efforts to move forward development projects and reconstruct areas affected by the recent flash floods, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

India proposes joint vision document

India, on the other hand, has proposed a joint vision document on economic cooperation, investment, transit, energy, digital connectivity and health. The document, which will be unveiled during Shah's visit, is proposed for formal adoption at the conclusion of his trip. As part of the reset in ties, the joint vision document will focus on long-term cooperation and targets in specific sectors.