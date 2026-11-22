Balen Shah India visit LIVE: Nepal PM arrives in Delhi, to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi tomorrow
Balen Shah India visit LIVE: Nepal PM Balen Shah is on a state visit to India at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi. The visit marks Shah's first visit to India since taking office in March 2026, as well as his first bilateral visit abroad in his capacity as PM.
Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening on his maiden official visit to India after taking charge in March. The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of external affairs said. Scheduled to conclude on Monday, his trip will span just over a day....Read More
Balen Shah and PM Modi are expected to hold extensive discussions on Monday, focussing on strengthening bilateral ties and sharing perspectives on key regional and global issues of common concern.
Along with Shah, Nepal’s foreign affairs minister Shishir Khanal, finance minister Swarnim Wagle, chief advisor to the PM Kumar Byanjankar, and other senior officials of the government will be on the visit to India, as per Nepal's foreign affairs ministry’s press release.
What is on agenda of Balen Shah's India visit?
Bilateral talks between Balen Shah and PM Narendra Modi
Nepal PM Shah will hold bilateral talks with Modi on Monday to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing on Friday that newer areas of cooperation, such as startups, technology, innovation and sports, will also be a part of the two leaders' discussions.
Balen Shah to meet President Murmu, EAM Jaishankar
Balen Shah will meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar during his visit. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.
Nepal's economic package proposal
Ahead of Balen Shah's trip to India, Kathmandu also conveyed a proposal for a $2 billion economic package, including $1 billion in grants, as part of efforts to move forward development projects and reconstruct areas affected by the recent flash floods, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.
India proposes joint vision document
India, on the other hand, has proposed a joint vision document on economic cooperation, investment, transit, energy, digital connectivity and health. The document, which will be unveiled during Shah's visit, is proposed for formal adoption at the conclusion of his trip. As part of the reset in ties, the joint vision document will focus on long-term cooperation and targets in specific sectors.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 04:42:32 PM IST
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: 34-member delegation led by Balen Shah in Delhi
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: According to Nepal's foreign secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, a 34-member government delegation led by Prime Minister Balen Shah will undertake the high-level engagement in New Delhi.
- 22 Nov 2026, 04:35:22 PM IST
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: India-Nepal ties are underpinned by 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Rooted in centuries-old historical, cultural, and geographical bonds, India-Nepal ties are underpinned by the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship and a 1,751-kilometre open border.
Commonly encapsulated by the traditional adage "Roti-Beti ka Rishta", symbolising shared livelihoods and familial connections, the bilateral relationship is now evolving towards pragmatic economic, energy, and digital integration under Nepal's new political leadership.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 04:31:09 PM IST
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM to pay tributes at Mahatma Gandhi memorial
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: During his visit, Nepali Prime Minister Balen Shah will pay tributes and lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi.
- 22 Nov 2026, 04:26:51 PM IST
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Balen Shah to hold key talks with Modi tomorrow
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Rapper-turned-politician, Balen Shah is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of external affairs said. Shah's visit will last a little longer than 24 hours, with arrival on November 22 and departure the next day.
The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks on Monday to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 04:21:57 PM IST
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepal PM arrives at a hotel in Delhi
#WATCH | Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrives at a Hotel in Delhi. He is on a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marks Shah's first visit to India since taking office in March 2026, as well as his first bilateral visit abroad in his capacity as Prime Minister.— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: After being accorded the ceremonial welcome, Nepal PM Balen Shah arrived at a hotel in Delhi.
- 22 Nov 2026, 04:17:34 PM IST
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: This is Nepalese PM's first bilateral visit abroad after assuming office
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepal PM Balen Shah is on a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marks Shah's first visit to India since taking office in March 2026, as well as his first bilateral visit abroad in his capacity as Prime Minister.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 04:14:36 PM IST
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepal leaders want concrete ties with India
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Leaders of Nepal's ruling Rashtriya Swatantra Party, which came to power in the March elections after a Gen Z uprising in 2025 ousted the KP Sharma Oli-led government, have repeatedly said that they are not worried about any historical baggage, HT reported. They have made it clear that they want a relationship with India that focuses on concrete outcomes, including creating economic opportunities and expanding air connectivity.
- 22 Nov 2026, 04:09:55 PM IST
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM's visit will be an opportunity for the 2 sides to discuss differences
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM Balen Shah's visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss differences in bilateral ties, including a territorial dispute over the border regions of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, and differences over the recruitment of Nepal's Gurkhas in the Indian Army.
The differences over the border regions have been a long-standing issue for both sides. India has consistently affirmed that the territories are part of Uttarakhand.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 04:05:26 PM IST
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: India has proposed a joint vision document
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: India has proposed a joint vision document on economic cooperation, investment, transit, energy, digital connectivity and health. The document, which will be unveiled during Balen Shah's visit, is proposed for formal adoption at the conclusion of his trip. As part of the reset in ties, the joint vision document will focus on long-term cooperation and targets in specific sectors, such as the ones listed above. It will also collate existing cooperation and set targets for India-backed development projects.
- 22 Nov 2026, 04:03:28 PM IST
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: All state honours for Balen Shah
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that the Nepalese prime minister's visit is a state visit. "He will be offered all state honours. He will call on the Honourable President of India and thereafter hold talks, not in the same sequence, with our Prime Minister. With India and Nepal, we share a very warm, cordial, multifaceted relationship that spans many domains.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 04:00:57 PM IST
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepal PM received by union minister Jitin Prasada
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Balen Shah is on a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marks Shah's first visit to India since taking office in March 2026, as well as his first bilateral visit abroad in his capacity as Prime Minister.
- 22 Nov 2026, 03:56:10 PM IST
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM accorded ceremonial welcome
#WATCH | Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Delhi. He is on a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marks Shah's first visit to India since taking office in March 2026, as well as his first bilateral visit abroad in his capacity as Prime Minister.— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Delhi.
According to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the visit will serve as an occasion to deepen cooperation across multiple areas, with Prime Minister Balen Shah scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 23 to review the full scope of India-Nepal ties and share perspectives on regional and global matters of common concern.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 03:52:15 PM IST
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Balen Shah on first visit to India
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: The visit marks Balen Shah's first visit to India since taking office in March 2026, as well as his first bilateral visit abroad in his capacity as Prime Minister.
- 22 Nov 2026, 03:48:00 PM IST
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese Prime Minister lands in New Delhi
#WATCH | Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrives in Delhi; he is on a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marks Shah's first visit to India since taking office in March 2026, as well as his first bilateral visit abroad in his capacity as Prime Minister.— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026
Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah has landed in New Delhi. Shah's visit will last a little longer than 24 hours. Balen Shah and PM Modi will hold wide-ranging talks on Monday to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 03:45:20 PM IST
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM's stay to last a little longer than 24 hours
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Rapper-turned-politician, Balen Shah is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of external affairs said. Shah's visit will last a little longer than 24 hours, with arrival on November 22 and departure the next day.
- 22 Nov 2026, 03:41:13 PM IST
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: PM Modi will host official luncheon for Balen Shah
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: According to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the visit will serve as an occasion to deepen cooperation across multiple areas, with Prime Minister Balen Shah scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 23 to review the full scope of India-Nepal ties and share perspectives on regional and global matters of common concern.
Providing further details on the itinerary, Nepal's foreign secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai earlier said during a press briefing on Friday that both prime ministers would engage in delegation-level discussions on Monday, covering a wide array of shared priorities, before jointly addressing a press conference after their talks.
Following those deliberations, Prime Minister Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of his visiting Nepali counterpart and his 34-member government delegation later that same day.
(via ANI)
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- 22 Nov 2026, 03:37:50 PM IST
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Kathmandu conveyed proposal for $2 billion economic package
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Ahead of Balen Shah's trip to India, Kathmandu also conveyed a proposal for a $2 billion economic package, including $1 billion in grants, as part of efforts to move forward development projects and reconstruct areas affected by the recent flash floods, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.
- 22 Nov 2026, 03:34:33 PM IST
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM departs for New Delhi on a 2- day state visit
The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Mr Balendra Shah, departed for New Delhi today on a two-day State Visit to India. He was seen off at the Airport by Hon. Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; Hon. Sudhan Gurung, Minister for Home Affairs; Hon. Jagdish Kharel, Member of the Parliament and Spokesperson of Rastriya Swatantra Party; and senior government officials at the TIA.— PMO (@PM_nepal_) November 22, 2026
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepal PMO tweets, "Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah departed for New Delhi today on a two-day State Visit to India. He was seen off at the Airport by Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; Sudhan Gurung, Minister for Home Affairs; Jagdish Kharel, Member of the Parliament and Spokesperson of Rastriya Swatantra Party; and senior government officials at the TIA."
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- 22 Nov 2026, 03:24:21 PM IST
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: Who all are coming with the Nepalese PM?
Balendra Shah India visit LIVE updates: Balen Shah will be accompanied by his foreign affairs minister, Shishir Khanal; finance minister, Swarnim Wagle; chief advisor to the PM, Kumar Byanjankar; and other senior officials of his government, Nepal's foreign affairs ministry said in a press release.
- 22 Nov 2026, 03:23:55 PM IST
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM was invited by PM Modi
Nepal PM Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Balen Shah is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of external affairs said. Shah's visit will last a little longer than 24 hours, with arrival on November 22 and departure the next day. The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks on Monday to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 03:22:30 PM IST
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepalese PM’s maiden India visit
Balen Shah India visit LIVE updates: Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah is set to arrive in India on Sunday for his first visit since assuming office in March.