Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Balen Shah to meet Modi; flag off Ayodhya-Janakpur train today
Nepal PM India visit LIVE updates: As per officials, the two leaders will meet for a set of bilateral talks and the virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur in Nepal.
Nepal PM India visit LIVE updates: Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is all set to meet his Indian counterpart, PM Narendra Modi, on Monday. The Nepalese PM's visit to India also marks his first foreign bilateral trip since assuming office in 2025....Read More
As per officials, the two leaders will meet for a set of bilateral talks and then virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur in Nepal.
Shah is accompanied by a 35-member delegation that includes foreign minister Shishir Khanal, finance minister Swarnim Wagle, senior advisers to the prime minister and business representatives. The Nepal-India Business Forum will be held during the visit, where Shah is expected to seek more investment from India.
What's on the cards for Modi-Shah meet?
According to people familiar with the matter, Shah’s visit comes at an opportune time, as there is considerable synergy between the national priorities of India and Nepal in economic growth, social development, infrastructure expansion, adoption of technology, and addressing challenges such as natural disasters and climate change.
The discussions between Modi and Shah will provide political direction for charting the future of bilateral ties over the coming years, they said.
While India has proposed a joint vision for the long-term development of bilateral ties, Nepal has sought a $2-billion economic package, including $1 billion in grants, and aid for the reconstruction of areas devastated by the Bhote Koshi flash floods in August.
Nepal has also asked for the Kathmandu-Mahendranagar air corridor to be made two-way. International flights are currently permitted only to leave Nepal via this route.
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- 23 Nov 2026, 09:45:55 AM IST
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Ex-J-K DGP SP Vaid calls India-Nepal ties an ‘umbilical cord’
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid has described India-Nepal relations as being connected by an “umbilical cord”, saying the two countries share centuries-old cultural and historical ties.
Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Vaid said, “I believe India’s relationship with Nepal is connected by an umbilical cord, like that of two brothers. If you go back centuries, Nepal and India were part of the same region, shared the same culture, traditions and way of life. We have had centuries-old ties, including an arrangement under which citizens of both countries could travel across the border without a visa.”
- 23 Nov 2026, 09:41:10 AM IST
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Jaishankar meets Nepal PM Balendra Shah
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah met external affairs minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Sunday, kicking off his two-day state visit to India.
The two sides discussed key aspects of bilateral ties, including connectivity, trade, transit, energy, culture, education and people-to-people relations. Shah is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi on Monday. Jaishankar described India-Nepal ties as a “special friendship” in a post on X.
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- 23 Nov 2026, 09:22:07 AM IST
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Ex-Nepal minister says Shah should focus on bridging ‘trust deficit’
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Former Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said Prime Minister Balendra Shah's maiden India visit should focus on bridging the trust deficit between the two countries and resolving long-pending bilateral issues.
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Gyawali said, “Since the events of last September—followed by new elections and the formation of a new government—a sense of distance and a 'trust deficit' have emerged between Delhi and Kathmandu. Therefore, he should focus on bridging this gap and restoring trust between these two vital neighbouring partner nations.”
- 23 Nov 2026, 09:16:17 AM IST
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Modi, Shah to flag off Saryu-Kamala Express
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: PM Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express, connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur in Nepal.
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- 23 Nov 2026, 08:50:05 AM IST
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Balen Shah to meet Modi today
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: While Modi and Shah have interacted over the phone and exchanged social messages, their first in-person meeting on Monday will set the stage for a much-needed reset in the relationship following the Gen Z uprising in 2025, which unseated KP Sharma Oli’s government and brought the rapper-turned-politician and a younger generation of leaders from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) to power.
The two prime ministers will virtually inaugurate India-backed connectivity and energy initiatives that have been completed and lay foundation stones for new projects, people familiar with the matter said. Several “forward-looking” agreements and understandings in different areas will also be concluded, they said.
- 23 Nov 2026, 08:49:24 AM IST
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Nepal PM begins India visit
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday began his first visit to India, during which the two sides are looking to reset the overall relationship and conclude agreements to deepen cooperation in areas such as energy, connectivity, railways, infrastructure, technology, human resource development and climate change.
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