New citizenship law will not affect Indians, says MHA

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 00:37 IST

The Union home ministry clarified on Wednesday that the amended citizenship act will not stop minorities such as Baluchis and Ahmediyas in Pakistan, and Rohingyas in Myanmar from applying for Indian citizenship if they meet the requirements.

“Baluchis, Ahmediyas and Rohingyas can always apply to become Indian citizens as and when they fulfil the qualifications provided in the relevant sections of The Citizenship Act, 1955,” said an official requesting anonymity.

“There are over 200,000 Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans in India, and over 15,000 Afghans, 20,000-25,000 Rohingyas and a few thousand other refugees of different nationalities in India. It is expected that someday these refugees will return to their homelands when conditions improve there. Indian is not a signatory to UN Convention of 1951 and UN Protocol of 1967 on Refugees. Secondly, India is under no obligation to offer such migrants its citizenship,” the official said.

Another home ministry official clarified that illegal Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan won’t be deported under CAA. “The CAA has absolutely nothing to do with deportation of any foreigner from India. The deportation process of any foreigner irrespective of his religion or country is implemented as per the mandate of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and/or The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920,” said the second official.

He added that CAA doesn’t affect any Indian Hindus or Muslims in any way.

