IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'New laws, ending of J&K's autonomy affect rights of minorities': UN experts
India has bristled at adverse reports by UN special rapporteurs and described them as interference in the country’s internal matters..(Reuters file photo)
India has bristled at adverse reports by UN special rapporteurs and described them as interference in the country’s internal matters..(Reuters file photo)
india news

'New laws, ending of J&K's autonomy affect rights of minorities': UN experts

  • The concerns were expressed by Fernand de Varennes, special rapporteur on minority issues, and Ahmed Shaheed, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:15 PM IST

India’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and enact new laws could curtail political participation of Muslims and other minorities and lead to potential discrimination in employment and land ownership, two UN human rights experts said on Thursday.

The concerns were expressed by Fernand de Varennes, special rapporteur on minority issues, and Ahmed Shaheed, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, even as a delegation of 24 envoys wound up a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials to the comments by the special rapporteurs who are part of independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms of the UN Human Rights Council.

In the past, India has bristled at adverse reports by UN special rapporteurs and described them as interference in the country’s internal matters.

In a statement issued in Geneva, de Varennes and Shaheed said, “The loss of autonomy and the imposition of direct rule by the Government in New Delhi suggests the people of Jammu and Kashmir no longer have their own government and have lost power to legislate or amend laws in the region to ensure the protection of their rights as minorities.”

Also read: ‘Won’t let Covid-19 get better of Mumbai’ - BMC updates norms to tackle pandemic


The experts said the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was “established with specific autonomy guarantees to respect the ethnic, linguistic and religious identities of its people,” and it was the only Indian state with a Muslim majority.

They contended the government had “unilaterally and without consultation revoked the constitutional special status of Jammu and Kashmir” on August 5, 2019, and passed “domicile rules which removed protections given to those from the territory” in May 2020. “Subsequent changes to land laws are further eroding these protections,” they said.

They added, “The number of successful applicants for domicile certificates that appear to be from outside Jammu and Kashmir raises concerns that demographic change on a linguistic, religious and ethnic basis is already underway.”

The new legislation “overrides previous laws which granted the Kashmiri Muslim, Dogri, Gojri, Pahari, Sikh, Ladhaki and other established minorities rights to buy property, own land, and access certain state jobs”.

“These legislative changes may have the potential to pave the way for people from outside the former state of Jammu and Kashmir to settle in the region, alter the demographics of the region and undermine the minorities’ ability to exercise effectively their human rights,” de Varennes and Shaheed said.

The special rapporteurs urged the government to ensure that economic, social and cultural rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are protected, and they are able to “express their political opinions and participate meaningfully in matters affecting them”.

The experts also said they are in contact with the Indian government on this matter.

India has said its decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and to split the region into two Union territories was aimed at ending decades of poor governance and bolstering development and efforts to counter terrorism backed by Pakistan. The government has dismissed all criticism of its actions, saying they amount to interference in the country’s internal affairs, and also pointed out that the region’s special status was of temporary nature.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir news article 370
Close
India has bristled at adverse reports by UN special rapporteurs and described them as interference in the country’s internal matters..(Reuters file photo)
India has bristled at adverse reports by UN special rapporteurs and described them as interference in the country’s internal matters..(Reuters file photo)
india news

'New laws, ending of J&K's autonomy affect rights of minorities': UN experts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:14 PM IST
  • The concerns were expressed by Fernand de Varennes, special rapporteur on minority issues, and Ahmed Shaheed, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dead dolphin was at least 5.5 feet long and did not have any injury mark. (HT PHOTO).
The dead dolphin was at least 5.5 feet long and did not have any injury mark. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Carcass of Gangetic Dolphin found floating in Odisha river

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Forest department officials said the carcass of the Gangetic Dolphin was caught by a fisherman of Kruttibaspur village in Bhadrak district when he was pulling in his net in Salandi river on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam.(ANI)
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam.(ANI)
india news

'BJP loss in Punjab municipal polls not linked to farm laws': Tomar

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:52 PM IST
  • The ruling Congress in Punjab has swept the municipal polls in the state winning most of the wards in the eight municipal corporations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.(PTI)
File photo: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.(PTI)
india news

Defence secretary advises IAF to avoid closure of Jammu airport for 15 days

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • He asked the IAF to work out a solution with the AAI and stated that the airport closure plan was not desirable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivaji Bhonsale I was born in the hill-fort of Shivneri, near the city of Junnar in what is present-day Pune district (ANI Photo)
Shivaji Bhonsale I was born in the hill-fort of Shivneri, near the city of Junnar in what is present-day Pune district (ANI Photo)
india news

Shivaji Jayanti 2021: All you need to know about the founder of Maratha dynasty

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:13 PM IST
  • Every year on Shivaji Jayanti, people of Maharashtra celebrate his birth anniversary by gathering at the forts Shivaji captured and built. This year, however, celebrations are expected to be toned down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Kerala secretariat turned into a battle ground for many hours after police and youth activists clashed on Thursday. (HT PHOTO).
The Kerala secretariat turned into a battle ground for many hours after police and youth activists clashed on Thursday. (HT PHOTO).
india news

15 activists hurt in baton-charge in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, 6 cops injured

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • The secretariat has been witnessing a series of protests for more than two weeks over the delay in recruiting job aspirants who figured in the public service commission merit list and alleged back door appointments in many government departments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
india news

News updates from HT: S Jaishankar scheduled to visit Maldives, Mauritius

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:58 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"At present, there is no such proposal before the food ministry to increase the prices of products given under the Food Security Act," Goyal said in a virtual press conference.(PTI)
"At present, there is no such proposal before the food ministry to increase the prices of products given under the Food Security Act," Goyal said in a virtual press conference.(PTI)
india news

No proposal to hike PDS prices of food grains under NFSA, says Piyush Goyal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:53 PM IST
The minister was responding to a query if the Centre has plans to hike the PDS rates as the Economic Survey 2021 has recommended increasing the prices of foodgrains sold under PDS to reduce food security bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
E Sreedharan, the 88-year-old engineer, a household name in the state, told Hindustan Times on Thursday that his decision to join active politics is well thought out. (ANI Photo)
E Sreedharan, the 88-year-old engineer, a household name in the state, told Hindustan Times on Thursday that his decision to join active politics is well thought out. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Metro man' E Sreedharan: Know all about the engineer who is set to join BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • E Sreedharan, an engineer who has worn many hats including that of a lecturer, was the person behind the country’s first metro service, Kolkata Metro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers blocked rail tracks at Sonipat station in Haryana during their nationwide Rail Roko agitation on Thursday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO).
Farmers blocked rail tracks at Sonipat station in Haryana during their nationwide Rail Roko agitation on Thursday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO).
india news

No untoward incident amid ‘Rail Roko’, negligible impact on services: Railways

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • The Railways tightened security and deployed additional forces across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal ahead of the agitation. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had deployed 20 additional companies, or around 2,000 personnel, across the four states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will be in the Maldives during February 20-21 and have meetings with President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, economic development and planning and infrastructure. (REUTERS PHOTO).
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will be in the Maldives during February 20-21 and have meetings with President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, economic development and planning and infrastructure. (REUTERS PHOTO).
india news

EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Mauritius this week to review bilateral ties

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:16 PM IST
  • The Indian Ocean states occupy a special place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the Maldives has been a key beneficiary of India’s efforts to help countries in the neighbourhood overcome the effects of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janata Dal (United) National President CP Singh presents the membership slip to Lok Janshakti Party senior leaders Keshav Singh as he joins JD(U) in Patna, Thursday.(PTI)
Janata Dal (United) National President CP Singh presents the membership slip to Lok Janshakti Party senior leaders Keshav Singh as he joins JD(U) in Patna, Thursday.(PTI)
india news

Reality check for Chirag Paswan as more than 200 workers dump LJP to join JD (U)

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • LJP's former secretary in Bihar, Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of "selling" the party and hobnobbing with people involved in scams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerela. (HT/Arijit Sen)
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerela. (HT/Arijit Sen)
india news

'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • Sreedharan’s entry will be a big boost to the saffron party in Kerala where it is a distant third-runner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
india news

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam (ANI)
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam (ANI)
india news

'No link to farm stir': Narendra Tomar as BJP routed in Punjab local body polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The agriculture minister instead said that the party was already weak in Punjab and also contested separately from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP