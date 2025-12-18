New parliamentary panel report flags China’s increasing footprint in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: China’s increasing footprint in Bangladesh, especially through infrastructure and port development and military cooperation, is a concern though the government is taking all measures to safeguard India’s national interests, a key parliamentary panel said in a report issued on Thursday. Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, arrives at the National Parade ground to celebrate the 54th Victory Day of Bangladesh, in Dhaka, December 16 (REUTERS FILE)

The report of the parliamentary committee on external affairs on “Future of India-Bangladesh relationship” was presented in both houses of Parliament a day after the external affairs ministry summoned the Bangladeshi envoy to express concern at the deteriorating security environment in the neighbouring country.

Bilateral ties have witnessed unprecedented strain since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus came to power in August 2024.

The report contained pointed mentions about China’s role in developing Bangladesh’s Mongla Port and Lalmonirhat airbase, Beijing’s activities in areas surrounding the so-called “chicken’s neck” – or the Siliguri Corridor, the territory linking India’s strategic northeastern states to the rest of the country – and China’s growing influence across South Asia.

“China’s increasing presence in Bangladesh, especially through infrastructure, military cooperation, and port developments, has been of concern,” the report said.

The external affairs ministry, while responding to the committee’s queries regarding the situation at Mongla port and Lalmonirhat airbase, said the government “remains watchful of Chinese presence in Bangladesh and the nature and implications of Chinese projects under implementation”.

“When asked about the strategic implications of these developments on India, particularly in relation to the Siliguri Corridor, the ministry stated that the government continues to monitor developments having a bearing on India’s national interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them,” the report said.

While Bangladesh signed a government-to-government agreement with China in March 2025 to implement a $370 million expansion project at Mongla port, India “has been ahead of the curve by financing a key rail connectivity project, the Khulna-Mongla railway line, to enhance the port’s connectivity to the hinterland”, the external affairs ministry told the panel. India also has an agreement with Bangladesh on the use of Mongla and Chattogram ports for transit.

In its recommendations, the committee expressed concern at the “increasing Chinese footprint in Bangladesh, particularly in infrastructure development, port expansion, and defence cooperation”.

“The committee also note that Lalmonirhat airbase is being developed with Chinese assistance although the Director of Military Operations of Bangladesh Army has stated that there are currently no plans to upgrade the airstrip for military use,” the report said, adding that the airbase is located just 15 km from the international border.

The committee also expressed concern that a submarine base has been built by China at Pekua, “capable of accommodating eight submarines when Bangladesh has only two”.

“While recognising Bangladesh’s sovereign right to pursue diverse partnerships, the committee emphasise the importance of safeguarding India’s strategic and security interests, especially concerning the Siliguri Corridor and the Bay of Bengal region,” the report said.