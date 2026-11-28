New Delhi, The Constitution Bill, 2026, slated for introduction in Parliament next week, proposes a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats and a freeze on delimitation until 2051 to facilitate the implementation of women's reservation.

New quota bill proposes 50 per cent increase in seats, freezes delimitation till 2051; April bill left both open more less

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The proposed legislation marks a significant departure from the Constitution Bill, introduced in April, which had sought to facilitate the implementation of women's reservation but provided neither for an increase in the number of seats nor for an extension of the delimitation freeze.

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The bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha for want of the required two-thirds majority.

Deep Dive What changes does the new delimitation bill propose for Lok Sabha seats? It proposes a uniform 50% increase in seats across states and Union Territories, while keeping their relative shares based on the 1971 Census until 2051. Unlike the April bill, it includes both the increase and the extended freeze. Why does the proposed bill keep the 1971 Census as the basis for state seat shares? The 1971 basis is intended to preserve the existing balance of representation among states. Southern states have argued that allocating seats using newer population figures could penalise states that controlled population growth. When could women's reservation begin under the new bill? The bill removes the requirement that reservation wait for a delimitation based on the first census taken after the 2023 law. Under the proposal, it could begin after the first delimitation carried out following the 132nd Amendment.

The changes come against the backdrop of strong opposition from southern states, led by the DMK, to the earlier delimitation proposal. The party argued that states which had successfully controlled population growth should not be penalised through a reduction in their relative representation in Parliament.

The DMK has maintained that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share in the Lok Sabha should not be reduced in any expansion of the House. It has also insisted that the relative proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, should remain protected for another 25 years.

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{{^usCountry}} The new bill retains the 1971 Census as the basis for allocating Lok Sabha seats among states, while providing for the redrawing of constituencies within states based on the latest published census figures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new bill retains the 1971 Census as the basis for allocating Lok Sabha seats among states, while providing for the redrawing of constituencies within states based on the latest published census figures. {{/usCountry}}

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It proposes raising the maximum strength of state assemblies from 500 to 650 and the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850, comprising 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories.

Unlike the April bill, the latest proposal provides for a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states and Union Territories, while extending the freeze on inter-state allocation until 2051. This is intended to address concerns that population-based delimitation could alter the existing balance of representation between states.

The DMK's support has emerged as an important factor in the government's efforts to secure the special majority required for passage of the constitutional amendment.

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