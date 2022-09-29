New Vande Bharat train on Gandhinagar-Mumbai route to be flagged off by PM Modi

Ahmedabad: The new Vande Bharat train will run between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital stations six times a week, railways officials said on Thursday. Passengers will have to pay Rs. 2,505 in its executive class and ₹1,385 to travel in its chair class, the officials added.

“The semi-high speed train that will be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi at 10.30am on Friday will operate on all days except Sundays,” a railways official said.

The Vande Bharat train 20901, from Mumbai Central will depart at 6.10am to reach Gandhinagar at 12.30pm, the officials said adding that the return train- 20902 to Mumbai will depart Gandhinagar Capital station at 2.05pm to reach Mumbai Central at 8.35pm.

Officials also said that the train with 16 coaches has a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers and will halt at three stations: Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad before reaching Gandhinagar Capital station.

“The Vande Bharat superfast trains will commence its operations from Saturday, October 1 covering 520km in around 5.15 hours,” another railways official said.

The train’s compartments have fully suspended traction motors for 160 kmph operational speed, an advanced state-of-the-art suspension system to ensure a smooth journey, and enhanced comfort, the official added.

This will be the third Vande Bharat train in the country. The other two run between New Delhi–Varanasi and New Delhi–Katra.

The ministry said that the new Vande Bharat Express, which offers an aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features such as indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System or Kavach technology. Kavach controls the speed of the train by automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to apply the brakes.

“This new train has reclining seats in all classes...the executive coaches have the added feature of ...rotating seats. Every coach is equipped with 32” screens providing passenger information and Infotainment,” the railway ministry said in a statement.

It added that the train, which has seat numbers in braille, has been designed to increase the railways’ green footprint. There will be a saving of about 30% of electricity with advanced regenerative braking systems.

