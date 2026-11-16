New work order placed ECI’s IT dept under senior deputy commissioner’s oversight: Poll body tells SC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court that it issued a fresh work order on November 4, placing the department responsible for managing its digital infrastructure, including electoral databases, under the supervision of a new senior deputy election commissioner (DEC).

The ECI submitted an affidavit to the court on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

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According to the panel’s work order, the Information Technology and ICT department, headed by director general (IT) Seema Khanna, were brought under the oversight of senior DEC Pawan Kumar Sharma after he joined the commission on November 2.

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“On account of this work order dated November 4, 2026…oversight over the IT/ JCT Division stands allocated to a Senior DEC,” the ECI said in an affidavit submitted to the top court on Saturday.

The latest order comes amid a wider controversy over ECI’s functioning, including the handling of its technology operations.

On July 28, senior DEC Maneesh Garg issued an order removing the oversight and gave director general (IT) Seema Khanna a free hand in deciding matters regarding the ECI digital database. The order was among the decisions that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected to.