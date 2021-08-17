News updates from HT: Afghan students in Himachal seek visa extension and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Taliban takeover: Afghan students in Himachal seek visa extension

The chaos and uncertainty in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover has left Afghan students in Himachal Pradesh a worried lot as most of them are not able to speak to their families back home and are seeking extension of their visas to prolong their stay in India till stability returns. Read more.

ED issues fresh summons to Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

A day after the Supreme Court refused to grant any interim relief to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and his son Hrishikesh in the corruption-cum-extortion probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him to the agency’s South Mumbai office on Wednesday. Read more.

Ajay Kothiyal, ex-Army man, to be AAP's CM candidate in Uttarakhand: Kejriwal

Retired colonel Ajay Kothiyal will be the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for the Uttarakhand Assembly election slated to be held in 2022. Read more.

Chhattisgarh sends notice to news portal for report citing TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh’s public relations department on Tuesday sent a notice to a news portal a day after minister TS Singh Deo sought action against it for citing him as the source for a story claiming chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will resign on August 17. The department asked the portal to issue a corrigendum or else face legal action, an official said on Tuesday. Read more.

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

The Internet never fails to entertain us with hilarious videos featuring adorable doggos. Most of them are able to make a special place among our hearts with their cuteness as well as goofiness. But there are some cute canines who are capable of stealing your heart with their attitude as well. Case in point, this golden retriever named Sugar. Shared on the doggo’s Instagram profile, shows Sugar having her lunch and the whole video may leave you laughing hard. Watch here.

'England is a two-man team. India should win the next three Tests too': Gavaskar after Kohli & Co. win at Lord's

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed England’s performance, terming them a ‘two-man team’ and predicted a 4-0 outcome in India’s favour in the five-match Test series. Gavaskar’s comments came after India beat England by 151 runs in the second Test match at Lord’s to go 1-0 up the in series. The first Test at Nottingham had ended in a draw due to frequent rain interruptions. Read more.

2021 Honda Amaze facelift launching tomorrow: Price expectation

Honda Amaze is one of the popular sub-compact sedans in the Indian market. It is also one of the bestselling models for the Japanese car brand. The sub-compact sedan competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo etc. The second-generation Honda Amaze was launched three years ago after being revealed at the 2018 Auto Expo. Now, the car is all set to get a facelift. Read more.

Shanaya Kapoor goes fierce for Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding bash in sexy bralette and thigh-slit skirt

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor attended Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani's wedding party last night at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. It was attended by the couple's closest friends and family, from Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Khushi Kapoor, to Anshula Kapoor. While all the stars looked incredible for the occasion, Shanaya's smoking black coordinated ensemble made our hearts skip a beat. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam didn't have time for him, singer reveals the truth

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has revealed that he had recorded the track Gerua for actor Shah Rukh Khan's film Dilwale. In a recent interview, he said that he had recorded the song and sent it to Shah Rukh's team but it wasn't conveyed to the actor. Read more.