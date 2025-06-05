NIA conducts raids at 32 locations in Kashmir in terror conspiracy case

The raids are taking place in Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Sopore and Kupwara, and central paramilitary forces and the J&K police assisted the federal agency in searches.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at 32 locations in Kashmir belonging to several overground workers associated with Pakistan-based terror groups, people familiar with the development said.
The raids are taking place in Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Sopore and Kupwara, they said, adding that central paramilitary forces and the J&K police assisted the federal agency in searches.
To be sure, the raids are not linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, but a 2022 case filed by the federal agency pertaining to a conspiracy by banned terrorist organisations and their offshoots to carry out violent attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms, etc., in Jammu and Kashmir.
NIA had registered a suo motu case on 21 June 2022 to dismantle the terror network operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as their newly launched offshoots, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.
As part of its investigations into the case, NIA has been cracking down on various locations over the past two years.