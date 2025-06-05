Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
NIA conducts raids at 32 locations in Kashmir in terror conspiracy case

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 05, 2025 11:06 AM IST

The raids are taking place in Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Sopore and Kupwara, and central paramilitary forces and the J&K police assisted the federal agency in searches.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at 32 locations in Kashmir belonging to several overground workers associated with Pakistan-based terror groups, people familiar with the development said.

The NIA raids are not linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (PTI File Photo)
The raids are taking place in Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Sopore and Kupwara, they said, adding that central paramilitary forces and the J&K police assisted the federal agency in searches.

To be sure, the raids are not linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, but a 2022 case filed by the federal agency pertaining to a conspiracy by banned terrorist organisations and their offshoots to carry out violent attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms, etc., in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA had registered a suo motu case on 21 June 2022 to dismantle the terror network operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as their newly launched offshoots, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

As part of its investigations into the case, NIA has been cracking down on various locations over the past two years.

Thursday, June 05, 2025
