Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charge sheets against 31 people accused of taking judicial officers hostage during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in April this year in West Bengal’s Malda district , officials said. NIA files 4 charge sheets in Malda SIR violence case

“The NIA has filed charge sheets in four separate cases in connection with the illegal detention of judicial officers and road blockades in Malda during SIR,” said a NIA official.

The 31 accused have been charged under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, National Highways Act, 1956, and West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (WBMPO) Act, 1972.

“Specific roles played by each of the accused have been detailed in the charge sheets, which establish their involvement in the road blockades and illegal detention and restraint of judicial officers engaged in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls at various locations in Malda district,” NIA said in a statement.

On April 1, seven judicial officers appointed by the Calcutta high court during the SIR adjudication process in West Bengal were gheraoed by a mob at Kaliachak in Malda over deletion of names from the electoral roll. The vehicles of the judicial officers were attacked. A day later, the ECI handed over the probe to NIA, following a Supreme Court directive.

Last week the NIA arrested 15 people in two separate cases related to the incident on April 1. In all, more than 60 people have been arrested in connection with the incident till date.

The NIA registered at least 12 First Information Reporters (FIRs). While five FIRs were lodged at the Kaliachak police station, seven FIRs were lodged at Mothabari police station.