NIA starts proclamation proceedings against Happy Passia & eight others

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched “proclamation” proceedings under section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against US-based gangster-terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, Armenia-based Shamsher Singh alias Shera and seven others in the network allegedly involved in a grenade attack at a police station in Punjab, people familiar with the development said.

India News

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Proclamation proceedings are legal steps a court takes to compel the appearance of an accused person or witness who is absconding or hiding to avoid an arrest warrant.

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Passia is associated with banned pro-Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and according to intelligence officials in Delhi, he worked with both Lawrence Bishnoi’s network through latter’s deputy Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar and Bishnoi’s rival gang of Davinder Bambiha/Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala.

Bishnoi gang and BKI’s close links have been documented by multiple agencies in their court documents or intelligence reports. In June 2025, NIA filed a charge sheet against Brar in connection with December 10, 2024, grenade attacks at two clubs — Warehouse Club and Human Club — at Sector 29 in Gurugram, which was part of a BKI’s larger conspiracy to spread communal disharmony and disrupt peace in Haryana and neighbouring regions.

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{{^usCountry}} Passia — wanted in over 33 cases by NIA, Haryana and Punjab police — was arrested by US authorities on April 16 last year and is said to be in a US prison. However, NIA treats him as an absconder till he is brought back. Also, Indian agencies have no formal communication regarding his current status. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Passia — wanted in over 33 cases by NIA, Haryana and Punjab police — was arrested by US authorities on April 16 last year and is said to be in a US prison. However, NIA treats him as an absconder till he is brought back. Also, Indian agencies have no formal communication regarding his current status. {{/usCountry}}

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His, Shera and seven others’ “proclamation” as absconders is significant, as it comes at a time when the north India based gangsters-terrorists’ nexus is back in focus over attacks on celebrities including Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, officials said, adding that “BKI and gangsters worked together”.

“Also, proclamation proceedings will help NIA take further legal recourse like invoke provisions related to attachment of properties and trial in absentia,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

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The proceedings under section 84 of BNSS, officials said, were carried out in connection with the April 2025 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala district of Gurdaspur.

Other than Passia and Shera, those sought to be declared absconders include Jaswinder Singh alias Baagi, Maninder Singh alias Billa, Malwinder Singh alias Sukh, Abhay Pratap Singh alias Raju, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Navasherian, Karan Singh alias Abhi and Akash Singh.

All of them, a second officer said, “are hiding in the US, Armenia and Malaysia”.

“These terrorists-gangsters procured weapons, ammunition and explosives to target the Qila Lal Singh police station, besides several other police stations in Punjab and Haryana and are wanted in many other similar incidents,” the second officer said.

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The federal anti-terror probe agency already filed a charge sheet in this case in October last year, naming 11 arrested accused persons.

The agency claimed in its charge sheet that foreign-based BKI operatives had orchestrated the attack with the support of associates in India. It alleged that foreign-based handlers exploited personal vulnerabilities and used social media to radicalise and recruit young people in Punjab.