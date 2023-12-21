Nike Alphafly 3 review: It’ll take a lot to match this racer’s potential

New Delhi: It was the year 2020 when Nike first introduced the Alphafly running shoe portfolio, which in essence, took over from the Vaporfly line in the pecking order. That itself illustrates the level of tech, and thought, underlining the Alphafly since. Now in its third generation, we’re witnessing an undeniably unique gamut of radical changes. Two sides to that coin as it is with most changes of this magnitude, some upgraders and new adopters may need time to get used to the third-generation Nike Alphafly 3. It is almost impossible to find fault with Nike’s attempts to redefine cutting-edge in a running shoe (Official image)

For starters, you’ll take some time in fully understanding the somewhat bizarre silhouette. There’s extensive midsole sculpting from the midfoot to the heel, at which point it feels like an abrupt but decidedly aerodynamic end to this unnaturally high stack (40mm at heel and 32mm at forefoot; an 8mm offset overall). Quite a contrast to the extensions the midsole integrated in the 2018 Alphafly Next% and the Alphafly 2 in 2022. Could this mean for better compression ratio that helps with energy return and perhaps even helps dial-up the bounce-ability aspect? Indications are, that’s indeed how things have panned out.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

There are also the Air Zoom cushioning units (think of these as air suspension, for your running shoe) that feature, prominently. None of these elements, work in isolation or are present just for show. As it turns out, everything is coming together rather well. Once you get used to the Nike Alphafly 3, that is.

Important to start with the upper, since that’s where a larger ratio of comfort resides. It’s a knit upper but redone in a way so as to play its part in a larger weight reduction mission, as well as not compromise breathability. We’ll reserve our judgement on the latter since summers aren’t over the horizon for now, but there’s definitely no loss of a sense of robustness as there is some support in keeping the foot in place. It’s a fairly conventional lacing mechanism to go.

The biggest change is beneath your feet. The approach with the previous two generations was more about focus on cutting-edge materials in use, melded together in parts. That’s just how running shoes had begun to evolve. In the Nike Alphafly 3’s case, there’s the added architectural advantage of a continuous bottom. A return to the basics, a conventionality that Nike’s readopting and with visibly good returns. It’ll mean for a more even front to back (and return) transition of the foot as you run along with a single unit ZoomX foam.

That said, there are prominent ridges midfoot and beneath the forefoot, that’ll give the midsole the sort of flexibility that’ll be good for longevity. Hardened rubber beneath the air pods is meant to provide these pods that extra layer of protection from harsh running surfaces. But it is easy to imagine these grippy inserts adding a bit of robustness too. It is difficult to make a definitive judgement, but these areas prone to more wear and tear, seem to be in better stead.

Sitting above the ZoomX foam is the Flyplate, which is when simply put, a carbon fiber plate to provide for robustness and most importantly, propulsion derived from every foot strike to provide an assistive push forward. The air cushioning units amplify that feeling closer to the forefoot (they’ve been repositioned slightly closer to the midfoot, to pick your foot’s landing weight better; before it dissipates). It’s quite noticeable, particularly on harder running surfaces. A running session on a road surface, is perhaps the best testament.

Circling back to the point about the potential learning curve. The midsole high stack and the midsole’s inward curve just after the heel, are the sort of a visual cues that’ll stay with you every time you wear the shoe. It’ll play on your mind. Am I walking on stilts? Without doubt, you’ll be placed higher off the ground in the Nike Alphafly 3 than in most other flagship running shoes, but you’ll feel more conscious of the changes. It takes getting used to. Which eventually happens.

Secondly, if you’re making a significant leap with this running shoe upgrade (from something much older, or lower priced), you’ll take some time to get the hang of the really responsive midsole. The bounce, the feedback and propulsion, all in different variations. You’ll find the speed in due course, just don’t try to find your best time in the first couple of runs.

It is nigh impossible to find fault with Nike’s attempts to redefine cutting-edge in a running shoe. The Alphafly 3, for now, has almost no competition. That’s perhaps the breathing space Nike had hoped to achieve by pegging this higher up the value chain, than even the already excellent Vaporfly series (that’s around ₹20,695), which does have significant competition from the likes of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 (around ₹21,999). Spend around ₹22,795 on a pair of the Nike Alphafly 3, and you’re buying a running shoe that’s poised to find those extra seconds or minutes, but you’ll never feel you’re not fast enough.