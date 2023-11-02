Nitish Kumar says 'nothing happening' in INDIA bloc; BJP takes ‘no vision’ jibe

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday provided the BJP ammunition to attack the INDIA bloc with his remark that the Congress was more interested in elections than the alliance. Sparking in Patna, Kumar claimed "nothing much" was happening in the alliance, a bloc of 28 parties formed to counter the BJP juggernaut in 2024 general elections. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja at the 'BJP Hatao Desh Bachao' rally organised by CPI, in Patna. (PTI)

"We spoke with all the parties, urged them to unite and protect the country from those who are trying to alter its history. For this, meetings were held in Patna and elsewhere. INDIA Alliance was formed but nothing much is happening. There are Assembly elections in 5 states. Congress party is more interested in those. We were all working together to take forward the Congress party but they are not worried about all this right now. They are busy with the 5-state election right now. So, after the 5-state election, they themselves will call everyone," Kumar said while addressing a public event.

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a swipe at the INDIA bloc, calling it 'tukde tukde' alliance and saying it had neither vision nor mission.

"This INDI Alliance is actually a 'tukde-tukde' alliance. Rahul Gandhi should take out an INDI Jodo Yatra, and not Bharat Jodo Yatra. SP vs Congress was going on in Madhya Pradesh, today Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked Congress, before that it was AAP vs Congress from Delhi to Punjab, in West Bengal it is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Mamata Banjeree, in Kerala Congress vs Left has been ongoing. It means that this alliance has no mission or vision. This alliance is just about contradictions, confusion, corruption, ambition and frustration -- against each other. That is why they taunt each other," BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

Nitish Kumar's remark comes days after INDIA alliance partners Congress and Samajwadi Party had a public spat over seat-distribution in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress had released a list of 144 candidates without any SP name on it. The party later said the INDIA alliance was meant for national politics. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav called the remark a "betrayal".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON