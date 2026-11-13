NMC seeks report over ragging, sexual assault allegations at Rajasthan’s Banswara medical college

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sought an explanation from Government Medical College, Banswara, within 24 hours after first-year MBBS students alleged that they had been ragged and sexually assaulted by their seniors, officials said.

The NMC has given Banswara medical college 24 hours to respond to allegations that senior students ragged and sexually assaulted first-year MBBS students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a notice issued to the college administration on Wednesday, the NMC’s Anti-Ragging Cell directed the institution to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed action-taken report along with supporting evidence.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to the complaint, students admitted to the 2026-27 MBBS batch were allegedly subjected to repeated harassment by their seniors. The complaint further alleged that the harassment intensified after the college’s White Coat Ceremony on October 30, when junior students were summoned to a private location around 1 am and subjected to humiliating activities. One of the students was reportedly unable to attend classes the following day.

The complainants also alleged that seniors regularly pressured freshers to attend evening gatherings, where they were also subjected to sexual harassment.

Taking cognizance of the allegations, the NMC directed the college to submit a point-by-point explanation, including records of meetings conducted by its Anti-Ragging Committee and Anti-Ragging Squad.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The commission has also demanded confidential statements from complainants and witnesses, details of the accused students, information about disciplinary proceedings and relevant electronic evidence, including WhatsApp conversations, screenshots and CCTV recordings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission has also demanded confidential statements from complainants and witnesses, details of the accused students, information about disciplinary proceedings and relevant electronic evidence, including WhatsApp conversations, screenshots and CCTV recordings. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The college has additionally been asked to clarify whether the matter was reported to the police, whether an FIR was registered and what medical or psychological assistance was provided to the affected students.

The NMC cautioned the administration that a general denial of ragging without documentary evidence would not be accepted as an adequate response.

United Doctors Front (UDF) national president Dr Lakshya Mittal raised concerns over the allegations and urged Rajasthan’s chief secretary to ensure the safety of the complainants and initiate stringent action against those responsible.

“Medical colleges must be places of learning, dignity and safety—not fear, coercion and exploitation,” Mittal wrote on X, demanding accountability and protection for the complainants.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The allegations come amid growing concerns over ragging in Rajasthan’s medical institutions. Earlier this month, complaints of ragging and mental harassment surfaced at 12 medical colleges, prompting the UDF to seek government intervention. The Directorate of Medical Education subsequently instructed institutions to strictly enforce anti-ragging regulations.

In one such case, Dr Sampurnanand Medical College in Jodhpur suspended 19 students following complaints from first-year MBBS students. Five students, including a postgraduate resident doctor, were suspended for three months, while 14 others received one-month suspensions.

The suspended students were also prohibited from attending academic activities and clinical postings or accessing hostels, libraries and reading rooms during their suspension.

The disciplinary action followed allegations that senior students had behaved indecently with freshers and compelled them to address their seniors as “boss”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mittal had earlier written to chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the director general of police and the Directorate of Medical Education, demanding an impartial investigation into ragging complaints across the state’s medical colleges and immediate action against those found responsible.