The gavel came down on Cop31 in Antalya on Sunday without its cover decision being adopted, after negotiations ran two days past the scheduled Friday close and countries failed to bridge differences over fossil fuels, climate finance and equity.

It was the first time since Cop15 in Copenhagen in 2009 that a summit’s cover decision was not formally adopted. (REUTERS) more less

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The collapse of the proposed Antalya Pact is a major setback for the Turkish and Australian Cop31 presidencies, with nearly 200 countries unable to agree on a common political outcome. The European Union, the United Kingdom and several developing countries, including vulnerable island nations, opposed the final draft, which did not explicitly mention fossil fuels or commit to a clear pathway for moving away from them.

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It was the first time since Cop15 in Copenhagen in 2009 that a summit’s cover decision was not formally adopted, and the first such failure since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015.

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Deep Dive Why did COP31 talks end without a deal? Countries could not reach consensus on the cover decision. Disagreements over fossil fuel language, climate finance and equity led the EU, the UK and several climate-vulnerable countries to reject the final text. What fossil fuel wording did countries want included in the COP31 agreement? More than 130 countries wanted the text to restate the COP28 commitment to transition away from fossil fuels. The final draft only recalled the Dubai outcome and did not explicitly mention fossil fuels. What happens to COP31 decisions after the cover decision was rejected? Separately adopted decisions, including those on the Green Climate Fund, remain in force, as do the Paris Agreement and earlier COP decisions. Measures included only in the unadopted Antalya Pact were not adopted.

{{^usCountry}} It was also the longest COP yet. The summit overran its scheduled end on Friday, November 20, by more than 44 hours, beating the record set by Cop25 in Madrid in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was also the longest COP yet. The summit overran its scheduled end on Friday, November 20, by more than 44 hours, beating the record set by Cop25 in Madrid in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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At the closing plenary, Cop31 president and Turkish environment minister Murat Kurum acknowledged that the text lacked consensus. “It is clear that there are parties in this hall who oppose this text. We recognise that there is no consensus on this document. Therefore, these decisions have not been adopted,” he said.

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Ireland’s climate and environment minister Darragh O’Brien, speaking for the EU, formally objected. “We will not endorse a cover decision or an Antalya Pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change,” he said.

Why climate talks failed

India, speaking for the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), said the group had reservations about parts of the cover decision but had engaged with the presidency until the final stages and remained prepared to move forward. It called on other countries to show flexibility and to uphold consensus and multilateralism.

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The group flagged the inadequate reflection of equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), particularly in paragraphs introducing new global targets. It also objected to what it called the dilution of developed countries’ historical responsibility.

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“At the threshold of crossing 1.5°C warming, we had raised a fundamental point – we need to reflect why we are here. Whose emissions? - both past and continuing, have exhausted the global carbon budget?” India’s representative said.

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The draft acknowledged that historical emissions account for at least four-fifths of the carbon budget for 1.5°C, but did not say whose. India said the text repeated earlier paragraphs on responsibility without connecting them to the imminent breach of 1.5°C. It added that developing countries had been told not to expect developed countries to engage on climate finance.

Panama also rejected the text. Its chief climate negotiator, Ana Aguilar, said it repeated existing commitments without closing the gap between current action and what science demanded. She said it also put too much emphasis on carbon capture technologies and weakened language agreed in earlier decisions.

The fossil fuel dispute was the central fault line. Saudi Arabia and Russia resisted stronger language on moving away from oil, gas and coal. More than 130 countries, including the EU and climate-vulnerable nations, wanted the text to restate the transition away from fossil fuels agreed at Cop28 in Dubai in 2023. The final draft instead recalled the Dubai outcome, known as the United Arab Emirates Consensus, “in its entirety”, without a direct commitment.

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Climate finance was the second sticking point. The final text recalled Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which obliges developed countries to provide financial resources to developing countries, but attached no new quantified commitments to it. The call to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035 still had no agreed baseline; the draft only asked for options on one by next year. The $120 billion annual adaptation finance figure that developing countries had pushed for was dropped in an earlier draft and did not return.

“Adaptation needs concessional finance, and the push to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035 can help developing countries hold developed countries accountable. But a commitment is only as strong as its definition,” said Suranjali Tandon, associate professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

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The draft also retained an ambition to raise electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, and to scale up carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) to gigatonne level by the same year. Campaigners argued that the focus on carbon capture risked diverting attention from direct emission cuts.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres expressed disappointment at the lack of consensus. “There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science. Temperatures keep shattering records… And every delay makes our task harder and more costly,” he said. He called on major emitters to lead on emission cuts, developed countries to deliver climate finance and all countries to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

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Aarti Khosla, director of Climate Trends, said the outcome reflected a lack of political ambition and accountability. “For India, this raises serious concerns about equity and trust as the outcome reinforces an inequitable climate regime where expectations of action continue to grow but the means to deliver that action remains uncertain,” she said.

Harjeet Singh, global convenor of the Fill the Fund campaign, said parties were right to reject the text. “No deal is better than a deal that locks in failure. But this cannot become an excuse for more delay: the money and the plan must now come,” he said.

Countries did adopt less contentious decisions, including on the Green Climate Fund. But with the cover decision unadopted, the questions of the fossil fuel transition, climate finance and implementation move to next year’s talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.