No death linked to Covid-19 vaccine in the country: Health ministry

India’s death rate among individuals who received the Covid-19 vaccine is one of the lowest in the world. With 23 deaths reported in persons post immunisation till date, the percentage of deaths of the total vaccinations is as low as 0.0003%, shows government data released on Wednesday.

Of the 23 deaths, nine persons died in the hospital while 14 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. The government has maintained that none of the deaths have been casually linked to Covid-19 vaccination, highlighting the fact that both the vaccines approved for use in India are supremely safe. “There is no doubt about it that both the vaccines are very safe. The adverse reactions are as low as one in 14, which is miniscule in comparison,” said Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.

As per the Union health ministry data, 6.8 million healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated till today with about 200,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday.