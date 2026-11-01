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No environmental nod needed for heliport or helipad projects: Govt

The Union environment ministry has said that no prior environmental clearance under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, is needed to set up heliports and helipads because these were not listed in its Schedule

Published on: Nov 1, 2026, 07:42:40 IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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The Union environment ministry has said that no prior environmental clearance under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, is needed to set up heliports and helipads because these were not listed in its Schedule.

India News
India News

In an office memorandum dated October 27, the ministry said it had received requests from various stakeholders seeking clarification on the applicability of EIA Notification, 2006, for setting up of heliports or helipads.

“As per extant provisions, heliports or helipads are not listed in the schedule of the EIA Notification, 2006. This is issued with the approval of the competent authority.” the memorandum said.

Experts said while helipads and heliports are not explicitly mentioned under the notification, building and construction projects over 20,000 sqms still require an EC. “So if the built-up area of the helipad or heliport is above 20,000 sqm, it will still require an EC as per 8(a) of the Schedule. This is the same case with data centres currently,” said Debadityo Sinha, lead, climate and ecosystems at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

 
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