Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam (ANI)
india news

'No link to farm stir': Narendra Tomar as BJP routed in Punjab local body polls

The agriculture minister instead said that the party was already weak in Punjab and also contested separately from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:43 PM IST

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said it would be inappropriate to link the results of the municipal corporation elections in Punjab with the ongoing farmers’ protests against the three central farm laws. Tomar’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose government at the Centre enacted the laws, was wiped out in the elections while the ruling Congress, which has backed the agitation, registered a clean sweep.

“It is inappropriate to link the result of municipal corporation polls in Punjab with farmers’ agitation. We were weak in Punjab and used to fight polls in alliance with the Akali Dal. But we fought separately this time, which caused losses to us,” news agency ANI quoted Tomar as saying in Assam’s Guwahati. Tomar has been appointed as the BJP’s election in-charge in the poll-bound northeastern state, where the party has an incumbent government.


The BJP’s total wipeout in the Punjab local body elections has been linked directly with the three legislations, as the state has been the epicentre of the anti-farm law protests. It has also never been the saffron party's stronghold. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), with whom the BJP governed Punjab as recently as early 2017, after which the Congress came to power, parted ways with it in protest against the laws. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was the lone SAD representative in the central government, resigned last September, just days after the passage of the laws.

The Punjab local body elections saw the BJP suffer defeat even in Pathankot, which is considered its bastion. The party currently has three Members of Parliament (MP) from the northern state -- two in Lok Sabha and one in Rajya Sabha. Union minister Som Parkash, who, along with central colleagues Tomar and Piyush Goyal has been holding talks with the farmers’ unions, is the party’s Lok Sabha MP from Hoshiarpur, while actor Sunny Deol represents Gurdaspur in the Lower House. In both places, the party suffered heavy losses.

On Thursday, the protesting farmers held a four-hour nationwide rail blockade to put pressure on the central government to revoke the laws. Total 11 rounds of talks have failed to resolve the deadlock between the Centre and farmers’ unions.

Janata Dal (United) National President CP Singh presents the membership slip to Lok Janshakti Party senior leaders Keshav Singh as he joins JD(U) in Patna, Thursday.(PTI)
india news

Reality check for Chirag Paswan as more than 200 workers dump LJP to join JD (U)

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • LJP's former secretary in Bihar, Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of "selling" the party and hobnobbing with people involved in scams.
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerela. (HT/Arijit Sen)
india news

'Metro man' E Sreedharan joins BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • Sreedharan’s entry will be a big boost to the saffron party in Kerala where it is a distant third-runner.
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
india news

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
india news

'No link to farm stir': Narendra Tomar as BJP routed in Punjab local body polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The agriculture minister instead said that the party was already weak in Punjab and also contested separately from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
File photo: Pilgrims, undertaking Kailash Mansarovar yatra. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
india news

Uncertainty over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, preparatory meetings yet to be held

By HT Correspondent, Pithoragarh
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:35 PM IST
  • The preparatory meetings for the yatra are held every year in January and February.
CM Patnaik said that Odisha has always taken early initiatives especially in the mining sector and supported reforms.(Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha)
india news

Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: CM Naveen Patnaik

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Patnaik was speaking after inaugurating two iron ore mines at Guali and Jilling in Keonjhar district along with Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in virtual mode.
The rail service resumed from Budgam to Srinagar Railway stations after completion of necessary restoration work on damaged infrastructure and tracks.(Agencies File Photo)
india news

After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:52 PM IST
  • The train in Kashmir runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
india news

'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K

PTI, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The envoys from European, Latin American and African countries arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

After Rajasthan, petrol crosses 100-mark in Madhya Pradesh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Petrol price was hiked by 34 paise per litre and diesel by 32 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
the Delimitation Commission held its meeting on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Delimitation exercise should be practicable, members suggest commission

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir was constituted by the Centre on March 6 last year to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of the union territory.
In US Nagar district, farmers staged a protest on the railway track in Bazpur railway station on Thursday. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Rail Roko: Uttarakhand farmers stage protests in Haridwar and US Nagar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Farmer unions had given a call for a four-hour Rail Roko agitation across the country on Thursday as a part of their campaign against the three farm laws.
The study found that software and hardware knowledge is becoming a growing demand in industries ranging from travel and tourism to energy and manufacturing. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

Gender gap in employability improving with Indian digital revolution: Survey

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The youth employability stood at 45.9% consisting of highly employable resources, that is significantly lower than 46.2% in the previous year, according to the India Skills Report 2021 by talent management specialist Wheebox, in partnership with Taggd, CII, AICTE, AIU and UNDP.
The TN government recently announced MSME Policy 2021 with a target to attract new investments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh crore in the sector by 2025.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses

ANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth programme will enable Tamil Nadu's local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and smaller industries to showcase their hallmark products.
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.(Photo: ANI)
india news

Puducherry political crisis: LG orders floor test on Feb 22

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:31 PM IST
As four MLAs of the ruling Congress have resigned, the Opposition has claimed that the government has lost its majority and thus, the right to be in power.
Soon after the forces reached the area, the Maoists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle that last for around 3 hours, a Maoist was killed. (Representative Photo)
india news

Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • It was the third instance in 24 days of Maoists killing a villager after branding him a police informer.
