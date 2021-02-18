Congress sweeps Punjab municipal polls: All you need to know

The ruling Congress swept the local polls in Punjab and won a clear majority in six of the seven municipal corporations amid anger in the state over the three farm laws passed September that farmers say will hurt their livelihoods and help big corporations. The Congress has opposed the laws that have prompted farmers to stage sit-in protests at Delhi’s borders. Here is all you need to know about the civic polls:

• 2,302 wards across 117 civic bodies including eight municipal corporations went to the polls on February 14.

• Results for 2,150 wards were announced on Wednesday. Of these, the Congress won 1,360 wards.

• The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested alone after its long-term ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), quit their alliance, won 50, compared to the 248 in 2015 when 2,044 wards went to the polls.

• SAD won 281 fewer than the 870 it did in 2015.

Also Read | Farmers’ stir: Khaps agree to follow Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s lead

• The Aam Aadmi Party, which did not contest the last elections, won 60 and independents 390, down from 624 last time.

• The Congress in 2015 could not win a majority in any of the corporations that went to the polls on Sunday.

• Elections to the state assembly are due in early 2022.

• Results of the eighth municipal corporation, Mohali, will be announced on Thursday.

• The six where the Congress has won a majority are Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala, and Pathankot.

• No party won the majority in Moga.

• The Congress was also ahead of all other political parties in the majority of municipal councils and notified area councils.

• Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh called the results a validation of his government’s policies and the rejection of anti-people and anti-farmer parties.

• SAD’s Sukhbir Badal thanked his party workers for fighting the polls and challenging the “corrupt” and “incompetent” government.

• Analysts said the Congress’s strong performance should be seen in the context of the farm protests.

• Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for 84 days, seeking a repeal of the new farm laws, which they say will erode their bargaining power, weaken a system of assured prices, and leave them vulnerable to exploitation by big agri-businesses.