Guwahati, The updating of the National Register of Citizens and the final publication in 2019 was a long and arduous exercise, but the issue of citizenship remains unresolved, with no stakeholder willing to take responsibility to ensure a logical conclusion, claimed a new book launched here on Sunday.

No one willing to take responsibility for Assam's ₹1,600-crore NRC exercise, claims book more less

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The updated NRC, the official register of Indian citizens in Assam, was published on August 31, 2019, and included 3.11 crore applicants as valid citizens while excluding 19.07 lakh others. The exercise cost slightly over ₹1,600 crore. However, the final NRC was yet to be formally notified by the Registrar General of India.

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The book 'Why No One Owns NRC: Assam's ₹1,600 Crore Citizenship Experiment', written by senior journalist Bikash Singh, explores how an exercise shaped by Assam's particular historical experience subsequently became intertwined with a wider national debate on citizenship, identity and immigration.

The book documents an exercise that profoundly affected millions of people in Assam, but the process came to a standstill after the publication of the list.

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{{^usCountry}} The book was formally released by retired IPS officer and former chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission Pallab Bhattacharya, Executive Director of English daily The Assam Tribune Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, and Chairman and Managing Director of North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd, PVSLN Murty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The book was formally released by retired IPS officer and former chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission Pallab Bhattacharya, Executive Director of English daily The Assam Tribune Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, and Chairman and Managing Director of North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd, PVSLN Murty. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking on the occasion, Bhattacharya said there existed an atmosphere of tension and uncertainty during the NRC updation process in 2018 and 2019, when he was serving in the police.

He highlighted the challenges involved in maintaining law and order and hoped that an error-free NRC had been prepared so that a long-standing problem of citizenship-related identity could have been resolved.

Dutta Choudhury claimed that political parties had shown little sustained interest in ensuring the completion of a credible NRC, arguing that electoral considerations and vote-bank politics had overshadowed the issue.

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He pointed out that although the decision to update the NRC was taken in 2005, with an envisaged completion period of two years, the actual exercise began only in 2015, reflecting a decade-long delay.

He also highlighted the continuing uncertainty surrounding the exercise, noting that the present government had expressed dissatisfaction with the published NRC, leaving its future unresolved.

The author said the NRC update in Assam, carried out under the guidance of the Supreme Court, was much more than an administrative exercise or a political debate as it involved millions of people who had to establish their identities through documents, family histories and records, while an enormous institutional machinery was set in motion to examine those claims.

The NRC exercise went on for years, involving the legislature, executive and judiciary, but "despite the time, money and effort invested, it remains incomplete", he said.

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Singh claimed that individuals, organisations and political parties supported it when it suited them and distanced themselves when it did not.

"I felt it was important to document this entire experience, including the people who lived through it, the officials who implemented it, the resources that went into it and, most importantly, the questions that remain unanswered," he said.

There is also a need to understand why Assam's NRC and the national-level NRC debate are often viewed through the same lens, despite their distinct historical and legal foundations. This book is an attempt to go beyond the headlines and place the entire exercise in perspective, Singh added.

Moving beyond the political arguments surrounding citizenship, the book examines Assam's NRC update, tracing its historical and legal foundations, the experiences of people who underwent the verification process, the administrative machinery behind its implementation and the questions that remain unresolved years after the publication of the final list.

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The author added: ''At its core, the book raises a fundamental question of institutional accountability: who owns the outcomes of an exercise that involved millions of people, enormous public expenditure and one of the most extensive citizenship verification processes undertaken in the country?''

It documents the experiences of ordinary residents who spent years gathering ancestral records, establishing family connections, attending hearings and waiting to learn whether their names would appear in the final register.

Alongside these accounts, it examines the officials and personnel responsible for processing applications, the verification systems and technology deployed, and the enormous institutional and financial resources required to undertake an exercise of this scale.

The publication of the NRC did not bring the process to a definitive conclusion, with questions surrounding its formal notification, the issuance of rejection slips to those excluded and the subsequent legal process for challenging exclusions continuing to leave many affected families without clarity, Singh added.

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