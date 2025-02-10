Menu Explore
'Nobody giving respect': What Hyderabad industrialist's grandson said before murdering him

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2025 11:46 PM IST

Hyderabad industrialist murder: The police are now planning to seek Teja's custody, who was arrested on February 8.

K Kirti Teja, who allegedly murdered his 86-year-old industrialist grandfather in Hyderabad, told the victim before the crime that no one was according him respect because the properties were not distributed in the right manner.

VC Janardhan Rao
VC Janardhan Rao

"You did not distribute the properties in the right manner, nobody in the company is giving respect to me," K Kirti Teja told VC Janardhan Rao, the chairman and managing director of the city-based Veljan Group of Industries.

Rao was "attacked" with a knife by his grandson, Teja, who inflicted multiple stab wounds, on February 6 night at his residence in Begumpet, reported PTI, adding he died on the spot.

The police are now planning to seek Teja's custody, who was arrested on February 8.

The 29-year-old man also attacked his mother who tried to rescue the victim. She is admitted to a hospital.

Also read: Hyderabad industrialist, 86, killed by grandson over property. What we know so far

Teja is the son of Rao's daughter. He went to his grandfather's house on February 6 and had an altercation over property. He later demanded "his money" and stabbed the victim.

"You did not distribute the properties in the right manner, nobody in the company is giving respect to me, give me my money," he said, reported PTI.

Security staff noticed a bag

The security staff noticed the accused carrying a bag with him while entering the house; it is suspected he had brought the knife in that bag.

K Kirti Teja returned to Hyderabad in 2018 from the US after completing his master’s degree, the police said.

Established in 1965, the Veljan group has expertise in providing complete solutions for various applications, including shipbuilding, energy, mobile, and industrial segments, according to the company's website.

With inputs from PTI

