Hyderabad industrialist stabbed over 70 times by grandson

An 86-year-old Telangana-based industrialist was allegedly stabbed over 70 times by his grandson in Hyderabad's Panjagutta area, the police said on Sunday. The victim died due to his injuries. The accused 28-year-old Keerthi Teja has been arrested

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Keerthi Teja, who brutally stabbed his grandfather, chairman & managing director of the city-based Veljan Group VC Janardhan Rao 73 times, ANI reported quoting police officials.

Accused stabbed his mother as well

"This incident occurred on Thursday midnight. The deceased, 86-year-old businessman VC Janardhan Rao, was stabbed multiple times with a knife by his grandson, Keerthi Teja, aged 28, following an argument over property," said the police.

"The accused also stabbed his mother when she tried to intervene and stop him, resulting in her sustaining injuries; she is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. We have arrested the accused, Keerthi Teja, and he has been remanded," the police added.

Teja and his mother, who live in another part of the city, visited Rao’s house in Somajiguda on Thursday. While she went to get coffee, an argument broke out between Teja and Rao over the distribution of his property, police said.

According to PTI, Teja accused his grandfather of being indifferent toward him since childhood and "refusing" to distribute the property to him, police said, citing preliminary investigations.

According to the ANI report, Teja had recently returned from the United States after completing a master’s degree.

Established in 1965, Veljan has expertise in providing complete solutions for various applications, including shipbuilding, energy, mobile, and industrial segments, according to the company's website.