Teen held for stabbing 17-year-old to death in Zirakpur’s Baltana

Two days after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by multiple youths in Baltana on Monday, police arrested another accused — a 16-year-old boy — on Wednesday. All accused are facing charges under Sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt ), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 191 (3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of BNS at the Zirakpur police station. (iStock)

The first accused, also a juvenile, was arrested on Tuesday, with police actively on the trail of the other assailants, most of them juveniles.

In all, police have booked eight persons for the murder of the victim, identified as Krish, a resident of Panchkula and a Class-11 student at a government school in the city.

According to Krish’s friend Piyush, 16, the complainant in the case, the tiff with the accused youths first started last week.

Piyush, also a Class-11 students, narrated that he, along with his friend Manish and his brother Ayush, was sitting in CID park in Panchkula, where he had an argument with some boys.

Again on Monday, when he, along with Krish and Ayush, were at the Baltana market, when the youths teasing them over their clothes, leading to an altercation.

Amid the spat, one of the accused stabbed Krish multiple times with a knife. When he tried to intervene, they turned on him, leaving both of them injured. Before fleeing, the accused threatened them with dire consequences. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras in the market.

Both victims were rushed to the Panchkula civil hospital, where doctors referred Krish to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition. But he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

