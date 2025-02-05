MUMBAI: The Powai police have arrested a 21-year-old Powai resident for allegedly stabbing one of his friends and another person who had witness the incident and had taken the grievously injured friend to the hospital. According to the police, the accused later also threatened some other people who tried to take the second victim , who is also the complainant, to the hospital. 21-yr-old held for stabbing friend and witness who rushed him to hospital

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused, identified as Om Mane, who apparently had a dispute with his friend Raj Uttekar over a monetary issue. Both friends met in KBM Compound in Powai on February 2, when complainant Kalpesh Pawaskar also happened to be there.

After a heated exchange of words, Uttekar slapped Mane, who then took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Uttekar 3-4 times on the neck and hands. Pawaskar, who witnessed the incident, rushed Uttekar to a hospital in Jogeshwari in an auto-rickshaw, from where he was shifted to KEM Hospital on doctors’ advice.

In the evening, when Pawaskar was sitting near his building in MHADA Colony, Mane confronted him and stabbed him on the neck, hands and abdomen. Some fishermen from a nearby market rushed to intervene but Mane waved his knife at them and threatened them not to save Pawaskar.

Pawaskar somehow managed to flee and reach the Powai police station from where he was rushed to the trauma hospital in Jogeshwari by the policemen on duty. After recording Pawaskar’s statement, Powai police registered a case of attempt to murder and took Mane into custody.