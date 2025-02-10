Hyderabad industrialist, 86, killed by grandson over property. What we know so far

An argument over a property dispute led to a grisly murder in Hyderabad on Thursday. The US-returned grandson allegedly stabbed his 86-year-old industrialist grandfather to death in the latter’s home following a dispute over property distribution. The victim is VC Janardan Rao, chairman and managing director of the Veljan Group, a Hyderabad-based manufacturing firm which deals in hydraulics equipment, shipbuilding, energy and more. The accused has been arrested. VC Janardan Rao was stabbed to death by his grandson in Hyderabad.

What we know so far

On the night of February 6, the accused K Kirti Teja, who is in his late twenties (around 28), went to meet his maternal grandfather VC Janardan Rao along with his mother at his residence in Hyderabad’s Somajiguda area. Teja had recently returned from the US after completing his postgraduate studies, said the PTI report.

When Teja’s mother went into the kitchen, an argument broke out between him and his grandfather over property distribution, according to the police. During the argument, in a heated moment, Teja allegedly took out a knife and stabbed his grandfather. He was upset that his grandfather had been indifferent to him since childhood and did not give him enough property, the PTI report said citing police officials.

The argument was over the director’s position at the grandfather’s company, according to an NDTV report. While Janardan Rao had recently appointed Teja’s cousin and the son of his eldest daughter as the director, he transferred shares worth ₹4 crore to the accused, which upset him and acted as the fuel behind the horrible murder, the report added.

When Teja’s mother tried to intervene, he did not spare her and stabbed her at least four times. She was rushed to the hospital and is being treated, NDTV reported.

While he managed to flee the spot at the time of the murder after threatening the security guard, police arrested him on Saturday.