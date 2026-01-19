Noida techie stood atop car for 90 minutes before it sank: Why the rescue failed

A series of events and why the rescue attempts failed, according to police:

The unsuccessful rescue was later attributed to a series of factors - dense fog, darkness, and ropes, cranes and ladders falling short. Even though the software engineer fought his way up to the top of his car after it landed in a 50 feet deep, rainwater-filled pit, he couldn't be rescued.

A techie's pleas for help went into vain in Greater Noida after his car plunged into a waterlogged ditch over the weekend, leading to his death. Yuvraj Mehta, the 27-year-old engineer, tried his best to save himself and yell out pleas for help but eventually drowned after rescue ops failed.

Real estate firms deny wrongdoing Following an outcry over Yuvraj Mehta's drowning, a case of culpable homicide was filed against two real estate companies who owned the plot - MZ Wiztown Planners Ltd and Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd.

Both the firms shrugged off responsibility over the incident. While Lotus Greens condemned the death, it also said that the plot had been transferred to another party with the Noida Authority’s approval in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Abhay Kumar, promoter of MZ Wiztown Planners, alleged that the land was already excavated when it was handed over to him and that the firm was never granted permission to commence work.

Apart from action against the firms, show cause notices to staff responsible for traffic-related work in the Sector 150 area have also been issued, and a junior engineer has been sacked by the Noida Authority.

Why Yuvraj Mehta's car crashed Detailing the circumstances of the car crash, Assistant commissioner of police Hemant Upadhyay said that dense fog may have led Yuvraj Mehta to misjudge a turn. “Prima facie, it is suspected that Mehta was driving at a high speed,” said ACP Upadhyay.

Some Noida Authority officials, speaking anonymously, also said that overspeeding and near-zero visibility could've been contributors to the crash.

While streetlights were present in the area where the accident took place, fog severely reduced visibility, HT earlier reported.

(With inputs from HT correspondent).