Number Theory: How is India’s rural job market changing?

Since 2017-18, the first year the Periodic Labour Force Survey was conducted, some of the biggest changes in India’s labour market have taken place in rural areas. For example, women’s labour force participation has increased because rural women have started participating much more in the labour market. Similarly, India’s headline unemployment rate is almost half of that in 2017-18 more because of a decline in rural unemployment (more than in urban unemployment). This suggests the rural job market has changed significantly. Here are four charts that describe that change.

Unpaid family work has replaced some casual work in rural areas.