Number Theory: Who will employ India's enterprising worker?

The first part of this series uses PLFS data to argue that the average Indian worker is anything but underworked and most younger workers are facing high unemployment rates despite their willingness to endure hardship at work. PLFS data also shows that these statistics, when read with Narayan Murthy’s comment about India’s young workers preferring leisure to work, seem to be counter-intuitive. What explains this paradox? The answer to this question has to be found in the scarcity of firms which can create economic value with hard working employees. Here are three charts which explain this in detail. HT Image