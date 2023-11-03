Number Theory: Who will employ India's enterprising worker?
Nov 03, 2023 09:28 AM IST
This is the last of a two-part data journalism series which asks whether Indian workers do not work hard enough
The first part of this series uses PLFS data to argue that the average Indian worker is anything but underworked and most younger workers are facing high unemployment rates despite their willingness to endure hardship at work. PLFS data also shows that these statistics, when read with Narayan Murthy’s comment about India’s young workers preferring leisure to work, seem to be counter-intuitive. What explains this paradox? The answer to this question has to be found in the scarcity of firms which can create economic value with hard working employees. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
- Topics
- Number Theory