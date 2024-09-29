Odisha: 10 nabbed in Bhadrak district for clashes over ‘objectionable’ social media posts; internet suspended

The Odisha police arrested ten people on Saturday for their alleged involvement in communal clashes over 'objectionable' social media posts and attacking police personnel in Bhadrak district. The man accused of posting 'objectionable' post on Facebook was also arrested. Police said the prohibitory orders were imposed for an indefinite period within the jurisdiction of Purunabazar police station area of Bhadrak (Screengrab)(HT_PRINT)

Bhadrak DSP Anshuman Dwivedi said nine others were also apprehended on charges of “rioting”. He said that the situation is "under control and prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS have been imposed in Puruna Bazar and Dhamnagar Police Station areas to maintain law and order".

Police personnel were pelted with stones during a protest on Friday over the social media post.

How clashes began?

Members of a particular community staged a protest rally against the police for 'delay' in action against a youth who allegedly posted on Facebook ‘hurting’ their religious sentiments.

Police said over 600 people blocked the road at Santhia bridge connecting Kacheribazar-Purunabazar demanding arrest of the culprit. When they were taking out the rally, police detained them, but they forcibly tried to go ahead leading to lathi charge. Many persons in the rally then started throwing stones at the police personnel. Two policemen, including a DSP, was injured and a vehicle of the Bhadrak Tehsildar was damaged due to violence.

Heavy security deployment has been made in violence-hit Puruuna Bazaar and Dhamnagar, and patrolling has been intensified in the district. “Any congregation, gathering, meeting, agitation are strictly prohibited in the proceeding area and violation of the same shall be viewed seriously by the district administration," an order issued by the administration said.

Internet suspended

Odisha's Home department, in a notification on Saturday, suspended the internet services in Bhadrak district for 48 hours till 2 am on September 30 under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Access to social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and other mediums of data services, mobile internet and broadband services will be prohibited to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages, said the state home department.

(With PTI inputs)