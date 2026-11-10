Odisha Cabinet approves free Wi-Fi scheme for colleges, lifts civil services exam attempt cap

The Odisha Cabinet late on Monday approved a series of proposals, including a ₹393.62-crore scheme to provide free Wi-Fi facilities across 601 government and aided colleges. It lifted the limit on attempts for the civil services examination for general category candidates and gave the go-ahead to a nearly ₹100-crore water conservation project in Balangir.

Odisha Cabinet lifted the limit on attempts for the state civil services examination for general category candidates.

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The free Wi-Fi initiative, titled ‘Odisha Shikshanet, Empowering Students through a Free Wi-Fi Internet Facility to All Colleges and Universities’, will be implemented over three years from 2026-27 to 2028-29. Every student will be entitled to up to 1 GB of free high-speed internet data daily within the campus for academic, research and skill development purposes.

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The scheme is expected to benefit over 600,000 students and faculty members in its first phase. It will involve installation of Wi-Fi infrastructure, bandwidth arrangements, network management, cybersecurity measures and operation and maintenance support. A centralised monitoring system will be put in place to track connectivity, network security, service delivery and data utilisation.

Deep Dive Which colleges will get free Wi-Fi under Odisha Shikshanet, and when will the scheme be implemented? Odisha Shikshanet will provide Wi-Fi across 601 government and aided colleges. The scheme is scheduled to run for three years, from 2026–27 to 2028–29. How much free internet data will students get under Odisha Shikshanet? Students will be entitled to up to 1 GB of free high-speed internet data each day on campus. The service is intended for academic, research and skill-development purposes. How does Odisha’s civil services exam attempt limit change for general category candidates? The Odisha Cabinet approved removing the attempt cap for general category candidates below 42. They can appear without a limit on attempts, subject to the prescribed upper age limit.

The facility will provide access to e-books, digital libraries, virtual classrooms, open online courses, research databases, competitive examination materials and digital skill development platforms. Students will be able to access e-governance services and scholarship portals.

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{{^usCountry}} The Cabinet approved a tender worth ₹99.99 crore for the construction of an in-stream storage structure across the Indra/Sundar river, a tributary of the Tel river, near Patharla village in Titilagarh block of the Balangir district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cabinet approved a tender worth ₹99.99 crore for the construction of an in-stream storage structure across the Indra/Sundar river, a tributary of the Tel river, near Patharla village in Titilagarh block of the Balangir district. {{/usCountry}}

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The project is scheduled to be completed within 30 months to help conserve excess river water during the monsoon for use during lean periods. Nearly 90% of Odisha’s annual rainfall occurs between June and October, resulting in substantial river flows that eventually drain into the sea.

The project is expected to ensure sustainable domestic water supply to around 12 villages in Titilagarh and Bangomunda blocks. The stored water will support animal husbandry, fisheries and other livelihood activities.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Odisha Civil Services (Combined Competitive Recruitment Examination) Rules, 1991, removing the restriction on the number of attempts.

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The general category candidates below 42 will be eligible to appear in the examination without any restriction on the number of attempts. General category candidates were earlier allowed a maximum of six attempts. Candidates belonging to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes are permitted nine attempts. There is no restriction on the number of attempts for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.